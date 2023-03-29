The Origins of Mister Rogers’ Sweaters Is as Wholesome as the Man Himself

There is no television personality more wholesome than Mister Fred Rogers. Fred Rogers was the mastermind behind Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood, the ever-relaxing educational children’s show. Over several decades, Rogers taught generations of children about just about everything. The series was informative but comforting and, in many ways, considered a “safe space” for kids to learn and grow. There were a lot of wholesome aspects to the series, but the most recognizable segment was Mister Rogers’ familiar clothing change. Each episode, he’d come into his home and change from a suit jacket and dress shoes into sneakers and a brightly colored cardigan to welcome in a newly relaxed vibe. The origin of those zip-up sweaters, which seem so uniquely connected to Mister Rogers, might be more wholesome than the man himself and his show combined.

Fred Rogers | Fotos International/Courtesy of Getty Images

Mister Rogers wore sweaters handcrafted by his mother

When most people picture Fred Rogers, they think of him in one of his signature sweaters. The cardigan style he wore was pretty unique. Instead of buttons, his cardigans featured a zipper. Mister Rogers’ sweaters were also more brightly colored than those traditionally found in stores at that time. There is a reason they seemed so unique. They were.

Fred Rogers | Bettman/Getty Images

The sweaters were all one-of-a-kind. Fred Rogers’ mother lovingly handcrafted each one. According to several sources, Mister Rogers didn’t source his cardigans from a store. Instead, his mother, Nancy McFeely Rogers, made each of his cardigans, offering a new, brightly colored creation each Christmas. Without fail, those sweaters, handknit before Dec. 25 each year, made it onto the television screen. Nancy Rogers died in 1981, and her knitting tradition came to a halt, but Fred Rogers’ need for sweaters did not.

Mister Rogers Neighborhood, which aired its very first episode in 1968, continued airing episodes until 2001. Over 900 episodes, including specials, were produced. Mister Rogers wore a sweater, in some form, in each one.

The production team had to find a replacement for Nancy Rogers’ sweaters after her death

After Nancy Rogers died, her son continued to wear her handcrafted creations on the show. As the years advanced, the sweaters became too worn and fragile to wear on the air. The hunt was on to find a substitute.

Smithsonian Magazine reports that well-meaning viewers tried to come to the rescue, submitting their handknit designs. None of them were exactly what the production company wanted. The team struck out at stores and with distributors, too.

According to a magazine, the sweaters may have come from a supplier that produced sweaters and uniforms for the United States Postal Service, but no one can be certain of that. Wherever the sweaters came from, they came in all white. Art director Kathy Borland was then tasked with turning them into colorful and cheery cardigans, similar to Nancy Rogers’ handmade creations.

While Nancy Rogers’ sweaters were eventually retired, her connection with the show lived on until it went off the air. The famed Speedy Delivery man, Mr. McFeely, bore Nancy Rogers’ maiden name.