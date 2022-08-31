‘The Patient’ Episode 3 Release Date and Time on Hulu

Steve Carell’s new FX series, The Patient, just made its debut on Hulu — and the two-episode premiere already put the actor’s lead in quite a bind. Psychotherapist Alan Strauss gets more than he bargained for when one of his patients kidnaps and holds him captive. His only chance at survival stems from helping that patient suppress his desire to kill. That may be easier said than done. So, what is the release date and time for The Patient Episode 3?

[Warning: Spoilers ahead for The Patient Episodes 1 and 2.]

Steve Carell’s therapist finds himself in a bind in ‘The Patient’ premiere

Steve Carell and Domhnall Gleeson in ‘The Patient’ | Suzanne Tenner/FX

The Patient dropped its two-episode premiere on Hulu on Aug. 30, and it wasted no time throwing viewers into the living nightmare Alan Strauss wakes up in. In fact, the first episode kicks off with Steve Carell’s character coming to in an unfamiliar place. The chain around his ankle sets the tone for what kind of story this will be. Then the episode throws viewers briefly back in time.

The other major player introduced in The Patient Episode 1 is Gene (Domhnall Gleeson) — later revealed to be Sam Fortner. Gene seeks therapy with Alan, hoping to deal with some of his issues. However, he never quite opens up to his therapist — at least not in the office — leading Alan to suggest their sessions may not be helping.

After that, Alan gets abducted by Gene, who keeps him secured in a remote location in the woods. Gene admits that his name is actually Sam — and that he’s dealing with far bigger problems than childhood trauma. What he really wants is help controlling his murderous urges. And he expects Alan to provide that treatment while he’s imprisoned.

Without much of a choice in the matter, Alan gives Sam therapy — though it’s clear he’ll jump at the first chance of escape. Unfortunately, The Patient Episode 2 proves breaking free won’t be easy. And the second chapter ends with someone entering the basement where Alan’s being kept. They’re holding a knife. And it’s unclear if this is Sam or some new character. Either way, it doesn’t bode well for Alan.

With The Patient Episode 2 leaving fans on something of a cliffhanger, there will no doubt be some anticipation leading into episode 3 — so, what is its release date and time on Hulu?

New episodes of The Patient debut every Tuesday on the platform, so fans can expect the third chapter on Sept. 6. Each installment should appear on the streamer around 12 a.m. PT or 3 a.m. ET. In total, The Patient will consist of 10 episodes.

Here’s the full release schedule for The Patient on Hulu:

Episode 1 and 2: Aug. 30

Episode 3: Sept. 6

Episode 4: Sept. 13

Episode 5: Sept. 20

Episode 6: Sept. 27

Episode 7: Oct. 3

Episode 8: Oct. 11

Episode 9: Oct. 18

Episode 10: Oct. 25

Now that the first two episodes have set the stage, fans can probably expect heightened suspense going into the rest of the series. What else do we know about episode 3 so far?

What to expect when episode 3 arrives on Hulu

So, now that we know when to expect The Patient Episode 3 on Hulu, let’s discuss what we know about the next chapter.

According to IMDb, the next installment is titled “Issues.” And the synopsis suggests that Sam’s urges will intensify. However, Alan may have a fix for that — or at least some idea to improve Sam’s therapy: “Sam’s desire to find a therapeutic solution grows as his inner struggle intensifies. Dr. Strauss brings a new variable into their sessions.”

We’ll have to wait and see what, exactly, this “new variable” is — and if it actually improves Sam and Alan’s circumstances. “Issues” should also reveal who’s holding the knife at the end of episode 2. Sam seems the most obvious answer, but the show did intentionally hide the wielder’s face.

Needless to say, fans won’t want to miss The Patient when it returns next week.

The Patient Episode 3 arrives on Hulu on Tuesday, Sept. 6 at 12 a.m. PT.

