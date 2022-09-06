‘The Patient’ Episode 4 Release Date and Time on Hulu

The Patient‘s two-episode premiere on Hulu set the stage for a dark and thrilling story, and episode 3 delivers on that. The latest chapter offers more insight into Sam Fortner’s (Domhnall Gleeson) backstory, and it leaves Alan Strauss (Steve Carell) with an all-new problem by its end. And with “Issues” concluding with a cliffhanger, fans will no doubt be eager for next week’s installment. So, what is the release date and time for The Patient Episode 4 on Hulu?

[Warning: Spoilers ahead for The Patient Episode 3, “Issues.”]

‘The Patient’ Episode 3 offers more insight into Sam’s backstory

Domhnall Gleeson and Steve Carell in ‘The Patient’ | Suzanne Tenner/FX

The Patient Episode 3 picks up where the second chapter left off: with someone coming down the stairs and finding Alan Strauss locked up in Sam Fortner’s basement. “Issues” reveals this person to be Sam’s mother, Candace Fortner (Linda Emond). And although she isn’t thrilled about his choice to hold Alan captive, she doesn’t plan on releasing the psychotherapist. She wants her son to get better, too — even if it means going to extreme measures to make it happen.

With little hope of escape, Alan continues to treat Sam. He suggests having his mother sit in on a session, even though Sam is reluctant to make this about her. But her inclusion offers some insight into Sam’s family dynamics growing up. And it’s hard to deny that Sam’s poor parenting partially plays a role in his current circumstances, even if it doesn’t paint the full picture of why he has violent urges.

Still, Alan attempts to use this breakthrough to his advantage, asking Sam to think of his mother every time he wants to hurt someone. He tells Sam to keep those impulses at bay by reminding himself that he’s protecting Candace.

Unfortunately, Alan’s plan doesn’t go as well as he’d hoped. “Issues” closes with Sam arriving in the middle of the night, dragging a body into the house with him. Although his new victim is still alive, he’s bloodied and in bad shape. Sam doesn’t say anything to Alan as he drops off yet another captive. But it’s clear Alan is terrified of what’s about to happen.

Hopefully, the psychotherapist can talk his patient down before things go even further.

With The Patient Episode 3 leaving viewers on a disturbing cliffhanger, they’ll no doubt want to tune in for episode 4 — so, when is its release date on Hulu?

New episodes of The Patient debut on the platform every Tuesday, with the fourth installment slated for Sept. 13. Hulu originals tend to start streaming around 12 a.m. PT or 3 a.m. ET.

Here’s the full release schedule for The Patient on Hulu:

Episode 1 and 2: Aug. 30

Episode 3: Sept. 6

Episode 4: Sept. 13

Episode 5: Sept. 20

Episode 6: Sept. 27

Episode 7: Oct. 3

Episode 8: Oct. 11

Episode 9: Oct. 18

Episode 10: Oct. 25

Once The Patient Episode 4 is through, Steve Carell’s new Hulu show will be approaching its halfway point. That means things are likely to start escalating from here. So, what can fans expect from the next installment?

What to expect when episode 4 arrives on Hulu

Although viewers know when they can expect The Patient Episode 4 on Hulu, the streamer hasn’t revealed much about the coming chapter. The series has yet to release previews teasing the next installment. However, IMDb does have the title and synopsis listed.

According to IMDb, episode 4 will be called “Company” — a clear reference to the fact that Alan isn’t the only one living in Sam’s basement anymore. And the synopsis suggests Sam won’t hurt the newcomer until he talks to Alan first:

“On the threshold of crisis, Sam honors the promise Dr. Strauss made him make as a condition for continuing their work together. The trust built between patient and doctor is tested, with a life in the balance.”

That shows Alan has gotten through to Sam in some capacity, though it doesn’t guarantee this new captive will survive his encounter with Sam. To see how things play out, fans will want to tune in for the Hulu show’s next installment.

The Patient Episode 4 debuts on Hulu on Tuesday, Sept. 13.

RELATED: Steve Carell Isn’t Jewish: Why He Was Cast as Alan Strauss in ‘The Patient’