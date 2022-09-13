‘The Patient’ Episode 5 Release Date and Time on Hulu

The Patient is nearing the halfway point of its 10-episode run on Hulu, and Alan Strauss’ (Steve Carell) situation is getting more worrying as Sam Fortner (Domhnall Gleeson) continues to hold him captive. Episode 4 sees Alan trying desperately to save Sam’s next victim. And while Sam still hasn’t killed the other man in his basement, there’s no telling if Alan’s pleas will work long-term. So, when does The Patient Episode 5 come out on Hulu?

[Warning: Spoilers ahead for The Patient Episode 4, “Company.”]

‘The Patient’ Episode 4 puts Alan Strauss on double duty

Steve Carell in ‘The Patient’ | Suzanne Tenner/FX

The Patient Episode 4 picks up where the previous chapter left off: with Sam’s next victim tied up in his basement and Alan horrified at this new development. To Alan’s credit, he’s able to talk Sam out of killing Elias (Alex Rich) throughout “Company.” However, Sam’s urges don’t seem to be diminishing, even as Alan has him do other activities like going to work and attending a concert.

Heading into The Patient Episode 5, that leaves questions about whether or not Sam will actually let his new prisoner go. And even if he does, one has to wonder what will happen to Alan. Unlike the other man, Alan’s actually seen Sam’s face. Plus, Alan’s presence appears to be the only thing keeping Sam from giving in to his violent impulses.

Alan believes his daughter will realize he’s missing before long, but The Patient has yet to give us any insight into what’s happening outside of Sam’s house. We’ll have to keep watching to see if anyone comes to Alan’s rescue. So, when is The Patient Episode 5 out on Hulu?

With the fates of Sam’s captives up in the air heading into The Patient Episode 5, fans will be eager to get to next week’s installment — so, when is its release date and time on Hulu?

New episodes of The Patient debut every Tuesday, arriving on the platform around 12 a.m. PT/3 a.m. ET. That means the fifth installment will make its debut on Sept. 20.

Check out the release schedule for The Patient below:

Episode 1 and 2: Aug. 30

Episode 3: Sept. 6

Episode 4: Sept. 13

Episode 5: Sept. 20

Episode 6: Sept. 27

Episode 7: Oct. 3

Episode 8: Oct. 11

Episode 9: Oct. 18

Episode 10: Oct. 25

Once next week’s chapter debuts, The Patient will officially head into the back half of its first and only season. That could see things escalating — though this show has been something of a slow burn, so it’s hard to say for sure.

What to expect when episode 5 arrives on Hulu

Whether things start heating up or not, The Patient Episode 5 will reveal whether Sam continues to take Alan’s advice. And the last thing Alan suggested was reaching out to his ex-wife — something it looks like Sam will actually do.

According to IMDb, the title of The Patient‘s next episode is “Pastitsio.” Per its synopsis, “Sam reaches out to a woman from his past. Trials loom for Dr. Strauss, Sam, and Elias.”

Although the first part of the description is fairly straightforward, one has to wonder what trials are in store for the characters. In a series like this, such things could prove deadly.

The Patient Episode 5 arrives on Hulu on Tuesday, Sept. 20.

RELATED: ‘The Patient’: Steve Carell Got ‘Weirdly Comfortable’ Wearing a Shackle