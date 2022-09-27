‘The Patient’ Episode 7 Release Date and Time on Hulu

The Patient is approaching its final episodes on Hulu, and the psychological thriller is heating up after Sam Fortner’s (Domhnall Gleeson) rash decision to kill Elias (Alex Rich). This week’s installment digs into Alan Strauss’ (Steve Carell) reaction to the incident while simultaneously exploring his past. It also sees the psychotherapist making a choice that could save him — assuming Sam doesn’t get wind of it. So, when is the release date and time for The Patient Episode 7 on Hulu?

[Warning: Spoilers ahead for The Patient Episode 6, “Charlie.”]

‘The Patient’ Episode 6 digs deeper into Alan Strauss

Steve Carell in ‘The Patient’ | Suzanne Tenner/FX

The Patient Episode 6 picks up after the murder of Elias, with both Sam and Alan recovering from the indicent. While Sam prepares to dispose of the body, Alan finds himself disassociating. He has full-blown conversations with his deceased mentor, Charlie (David Alan Grier), who’s offering advice on how to deal with Sam. Additionally, he flashes back to memories of his family and the loss of his wife. (Alan also envisions himself in a gas chamber, though those scenes haven’t been explained just yet.)

During his conversations with Charlie, Alan is forced to explain why he isn’t fighting back. In short, he’s afraid that Sam will overpower him if he attempts a physical attack. However, Alan doesn’t stay passive for all of The Patient Episode 6. He makes a move to escape during the final moments of this week’s chapter. If it works, it could get him out of Sam’s basement without killing anyone.

Using his own dealings with grief, Alan convinces Sam to do right by Elias’ family and leave the body where it can be found. And despite his fears that carpet fibers or hairs will be discovered, Sam eventually concedes. He doesn’t even pick up on Alan’s plan to leave something more incriminating on Elias’ corpse.

Using the pen and paper given to him earlier, Alan writes a note to the outside world. It’s hard to distinguish what it says, but it seems to be part letter to his family and part clue about where to find him. “Sam Rest Insp” doesn’t make a whole lot of sense, but perhaps investigators can track it back to Sam Fortner.

That’s assuming Sam doesn’t find the letter first — or the ink it left all over Alan’s hands. We’ll have to wait for The Patient Episode 7 to see if Alan’s desperate plan works in his favor. When does it debut on Hulu?

With the possibility of Alan finally getting a break, The Patient Episode 7 holds a lot of promise — so, when can fans expect it on Hulu?

New episodes of The Patient arrive on the platform every Tuesday, with the next one slated for Oct. 4. Content typically arrives around 12 a.m. PT/3 a.m. ET, so that’s when to look for it.

Here’s the entire release schedule for The Patient on Hulu:

Episode 1 and 2: Aug. 30

Episode 3: Sept. 6

Episode 4: Sept. 13

Episode 5: Sept. 20

Episode 6: Sept. 27

Episode 7: Oct. 3

Episode 8: Oct. 11

Episode 9: Oct. 18

Episode 10: Oct. 25

We’re past the halfway point of the Steve Carell-led thriller, and things could get interesting as Alan decides to fight back. Although he’s not starting a brawl with Sam just yet, his note could change the trajectory of this story — assuming Sam doesn’t find it when he dumps the body.

What to expect when episode 7 debuts on Hulu

With The Patient Episode 6 ending an exciting cliffhanger, what can fans expect when the release date for episode 7 arrives?

Oddly enough, it sounds like the next chapter might offer a break from all the violence and chaos. According to IMDb, the title is “Kaddish.” And the synopsis suggests we’ll see Sam and Alan grappling with their current circumstances: “Both Dr. Strauss and Sam try to make new connections in their pursuit of an elusive peace.”

There’s no preview for the next installment, so we’ll have to wait for more details about this “elusive peace.” Fortunately, we don’t have long until we’re back in this world.

The Patient Episode 7 debuts on Tuesday, Oct. 4.

