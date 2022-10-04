‘The Patient’ Episode 8 Release Date and Time on Hulu

Hulu’s psychological thriller The Patient sees Alan Strauss (Steve Carell) making a bid for freedom during episode 6, but its latest chapter dials things back. After Elias’ (Alex Rich) murder at the hands of Sam Fortner (Domhnall Gleeson), The Patient Episode 7 sees both of its leads taking time to reflect. It also raises questions about what will happen to Alan going forward. So, when is the release date and time for The Patient Episode 8 on Hulu?

[Warning: This article contains spoilers for The Patient Episode 7, “Kaddish.”]

Steve Carell and Domhnall Gleeson in ‘The Patient’ | Suzanne Tenner/FX

New episodes of The Patient stream every Tuesday on Hulu, with episode 8 set to arrive on Oct. 11. New content typically drops on the streaming platform around 12 a.m. PT/3 a.m. ET. That’s when subscribers can look for The Patient‘s latest, which could go anywhere now that Alan’s escape plan has failed.

Check out the release schedule for The Patient here:

Episode 1 and 2: Aug. 30

Episode 3: Sept. 6

Episode 4: Sept. 13

Episode 5: Sept. 20

Episode 6: Sept. 27

Episode 7: Oct. 3

Episode 8: Oct. 11

Episode 9: Oct. 18

Episode 10: Oct. 25

With just three episodes left of FX’s thriller, The Patient has some heavy lifting to do when it comes to wrapping up Alan and Sam’s stories. Both characters reflect on their lives and relationships during The Patient Episode 7. Where episode 8 goes is anyone’s guess.

Alan Strauss and Sam Fortner reflect in ‘The Patient’ Episode 7

RELATED: ‘The Patient’: Steve Carell Says Being Shackled While Filming ‘Was Instantly Claustrophobic’

The Patient Episode 7 feels like a lull in FX’s thriller, focusing more on the internal workings of the characters than their current circumstances. Of course, those circumstances drive the psychological components of the show — particularly when it comes to Alan, who is still envisioning therapy sessions with his late mentor, Charlie (David Alan Grier).

And Alan continues to picture Sam’s end this week, with his imagination getting more violent than before. It seems Alan’s anger is rising to the surface the longer he remains in Sam’s basement. And the note he left in Elias’ mouth keeps him hopeful he’ll find a way to escape. In the meantime, he works through his feelings about his son, Ezra (Andrew Leeds), who grew distant after becoming Orthodox.

While Alan waits for someone to find his note, Sam spends The Patient Episode 7 reflecting on what’s wrong with him. He visits an old teacher, asking if he knew that he’d turn out like this. He also calls his ex-wife, searching for answers about whether there’s something noticeably off.

When Sam finally returns to Alan at the end of The Patient Episode 7, it’s with bad news: he didn’t dump Elias where he’d be found. Instead, he left the body somewhere no one would come across it. That means Alan’s note won’t save him — though it sounds like he’ll keep trying to escape in The Patient Episode 8.

What to expect when episode 8 debuts on Hulu

There’s no preview for The Patient Episode 8, but IMDb’s synopsis confirms that Alan won’t give up after his failed attempt to reach the outside world. In fact, he’ll grapple with his failures beyond that — and try even harder to get out of Sam’s basement than before:

“Dr. Strauss is honest with himself about his failures, past and present. A revelation about his relationship with Ezra leads him back to the urgency of escape. Sam loses faith in his doctor.”

Episode 8’s title is “Ezra,” so we can count on learning more about Alan’s relationship and fallout with his son. And with the focus off Sam, it’s no wonder he’s losing faith. Hopefully, that won’t seal Alan’s fate. But we’ll have to wait and see if he comes up with a better escape plan ahead of the finale.

The Patient Episode 8 debuts on Hulu on Tuesday, Oct. 11.

RELATED: ‘The Patient’: Domhnall Gleeson’s Takeaway Is That He Wants ‘to Be More Like Steve Carell’