‘The Patient’ Episode 9 Release Date, Time, and Predictions

The Patient is ramping up the emotion as it approaches its finale on Hulu, digging deeper into Alan Strauss’ (Steve Carell) mental state and family life. The series takes things a step further during episode 8, revealing what Ezra Strauss (Andrew Leeds) has been up to since his father disappeared. It also sees Sam Fortner’s (Domhnall Gleeson) impulses getting worse, all while he considers alternative solutions. That may not bode well for Alan. So, when is the release date and time for The Patient Episode 9 on Hulu?

New episodes of The Patient stream on Hulu every Tuesday, hitting the platform around 12 a.m. PT/3 a.m. ET. Based on that setup, The Patient Episode 9 will be available at that time on Oct. 18.

Check out the release schedule for The Patient below:

Episode 1 and 2: Aug. 30

Episode 3: Sept. 6

Episode 4: Sept. 13

Episode 5: Sept. 20

Episode 6: Sept. 27

Episode 7: Oct. 3

Episode 8: Oct. 11

Episode 9: Oct. 18

Episode 10: Oct. 25

Next week’s episode will reveal what becomes of Alan Strauss after The Patient Episode 8’s emotional ending. It will also set the stage for the finale, as the miniseries has just one chapter left after episode 9. Not only does the show need to wrap up Alan and Sam’s storylines, but it will have to deal with the Ezra subplot. That’s something the latest installment delves further into, and it could prove important to Alan’s survival.

Ezra Strauss takes centerstage in ‘The Patient’ Episode 8 on Hulu

That’s right, The Patient Episode 8 digs deeper into Alan’s estranged relationship with his son, Ezra. Fans get an honest admission of Alan’s feelings about the situation, and they also see Ezra’s point of view. Despite Alan’s insistence that his son abandoned the family, Ezra is looking for his father. He and his sister are putting up missing-person flyers, which could cause trouble for Sam later on.

Sam spends much of The Patient Episode 8 struggling, as his impulses are getting worse despite his therapy. He kills another man during “Ezra” — his supervisor — and decides that his sessions with Alan aren’t working out. After an uncomfortable game of ping pong, Sam tells the psychotherapist as much. And as viewers expected, it seems Sam will have to kill Alan to ensure his secrets are kept.

That leaves Alan with a decision to make during The Patient Episode 9: accept his fate or fight for his life. His mentor, Charlie (David Alan Grier), pushed him to fight during last week’s installment. And Alan’s joke at the end of “Ezra” suggests he’d rather die of old age than be executed — something he may try to make a reality.

With a shackle on his ankle, it’s hard to say how Alan will walk away from his firing alive. Perhaps everything he wants to say to Ezra will propel him forward. Still, escape will be a long shot, unless someone tracks him down before Sam can kill him.

Predictions for ‘The Patient’ Episode 9

With The Patient Episode 8 leaving off on a tense note, what can fans expect when episode 9 opens? The Hulu series is unpredictable, but we’re willing to bet that Alan puts up a fight — or that Sam struggles to do away with a person he actually likes. After all, Sam’s killings aren’t random. They’re typically motivated by his beliefs about morality, and Alan hasn’t done anything to “deserve” such a grim fate.

According to IMDb, episode 9 will be titled “Auschwitz.” And its synopsis indicates that Alan will use words to save his life rather than physical force: “Dr. Strauss leaves nothing unsaid. Sam gives it another shot with Mary. An idea sparks for Sam, and everything seems to click together.”

It’s hard to say what idea will help Sam at this stage, but perhaps his reflection will be good news for Alan. If nothing else, it may buy him time for Ezra’s missing posters to work — or for his note to be discovered.

We’ll have to wait and see how Alan fares after Sam’s recent decision. We’re holding out hope he’ll reunite with his kids at the end of this — though that may be an optimistic thought for this story.

The Patient Episode 9 debuts on Hulu on Tuesday, Oct. 18.

