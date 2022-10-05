‘The Patient’: Why Ezra Converting to Orthodox Judaism Is Such a Big Deal

The Patient has a fairly simple premise. A serial killer named Sam kidnaps his therapist, Dr. Alan Strauss, hoping he can cure his compulsion to kill. Yet the Hulu series goes deeper, diving into Alan’s mind and memories. Slowly The Patient reveals how Alan’s son Ezra’s conversion to Orthodox Judaism caused a rift in the family. Here’s why Ezra converting is such a big deal.

[SPOILER ALERT: Spoilers ahead The Patient Episode 7, “Kaddish.”]

Laura Niemi as Beth Strauss and Steve Carell as Alan Strauss in ‘The Patient’ | Suzanne Tenner/FX

Alan’s son Ezra converts to Orthodox Judaism in ‘The Patient’

In Hulu’s The Patient, Steve Carell’s character Alan Strauss and his wife Beth practiced a Liberal or “Reform” Judaism. They raised their children, Shoshana and Ezra, in this religion. Beth was a cantor at their temple, devoting much of her life to her faith.

At one point, Ezra seemed to have enjoyed this aspect of his mother. A flashback shows Ezra as a child running to the front of the temple to join his mother as she sings.

However, things took a turn when Ezra fell in love with an Orthodox Jewish woman and converted. According to differencebetween.net, Orthodox Jews believe that women distract men’s focus during worship. Only men can perform duties such as rabbis, cantors, and educators, unlike in Reform Judaism.

Steve Carell in ‘The Patient’ | Suzanne Tenner/FX

In another flashback from Ezra’s wedding, Beth insists on singing at the reception, though an Orthodox Jewish Rabbi tells her it’s not allowed in their faith. Several of Ezra’s wedding guests get up and leave in apparent disgust.

Ezra’s family keeps kosher in ‘The Patient’

Although Alan tried to keep the peace, Ezra’s conversion to Orthodox Judaism caused a massive shift in his relationship with his parents. A flashback from years later shows Ezra visiting Alan and Beth with his wife and children.

As Orthodox Jews, Ezra’s family eats a kosher diet. This means they only eat foods that conform to the Jewish dietary restrictions of kashrut. Alan, Beth, their daughter Shoshona and her husband and children do not appear to keep kosher.

The Spruce Eats estimates that as high as 98% of Orthodox Jews keep kosher, while only around 7% of Reform Jews upheld the practice. Ezra is shown serving his children food brought from home, while Beth gives Shoshona’s children ice cream sundaes for dessert.

Food plays an important role in the Hulu series

While this dinner scene might not be the most dramatic of the series, the importance of sharing a meal among families can’t be understated. Food is a recurring theme throughout the series. It’s the one thing (besides Kenny Chesney) that serial killer Sam is passionate about.

Alan and Sam share quite a few elaborate takeout meals together, something that Alan couldn’t do with his own son. The rift in Ezra and Beth’s relationship was never repaired, even when Beth was dying of cancer, and Alan’s estrangement from his son deeply troubles him to this day.

