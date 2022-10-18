‘The Patient’ Finale: Episode 10 Release Date, Time, and Our Predictions

The Patient has spent much of its run on Hulu dissecting Sam Fortner’s (Domhnall Gleeson) violent impulses, and it looks like they’ll come to a head during the series finale. Alan Strauss’ (Steve Carell) last-ditch effort to save his life backfires in The Patient Episode 9, pushing Sam to a horrifying decision. So, when is the release date and time for The Patient Episode 10 on Hulu?

[Warning: Spoilers ahead for The Patient Episode 9, “Auschwitz.”]

Steve Carell and Domhnall Gleeson in ‘The Patient’ | Suzanne Tenner/FX

New episodes of The Patient stream on Hulu every Tuesday, placing the finale on Oct. 25. Content typically hits the platform around 12 a.m. PT/3 a.m. ET. As such, viewers can expect The Patient Episode 10 around that time.

Check out the full release schedule for The Patient below:

Episode 1 and 2: Aug. 30

Episode 3: Sept. 6

Episode 4: Sept. 13

Episode 5: Sept. 20

Episode 6: Sept. 27

Episode 7: Oct. 3

Episode 8: Oct. 11

Episode 9: Oct. 18

Episode 10: Oct. 25

Hulu has billed The Patient as a miniseries, so the finale will likely mark the end of Alan and Sam’s story. Things are looking pretty bleak approaching the last episode. With Sam hellbent on killing his own father and Alan’s life hanging in the balance, it’s hard to say where they’ll both wind up.

Disappointment leads Sam to a terrible decision in ‘The Patient’ Episode 9

Trust the process. FX’s The Patient. Starring Steve Carell & Domhnall Gleeson. Streaming 8/30. Only on @hulu #ThePatientFX — FX Networks (@FXNetworks) August 20, 2022

The Patient Episode 9 sees Alan making a last-ditch attempt to save his own life, convincing Sam to remain in therapy with him — and to invite his ex-wife, Mary (Emily Davis), over for brunch.

In reality, Alan wants to get Mary’s attention so that she’ll call the cops. But he tells Sam that reconnecting with her could help him get better, especially now that he’s changed so much.

When brunch takes place, Alan freezes up — mostly because he’s worried that his plan will get him and Mary killed. And things don’t go as well as Sam had hoped. Mary puts any thoughts of rekindling their relationship to rest, leaving Sam feeling even worse than before.

Disappointed and in another rage, Sam makes a decision that will no doubt define The Patient finale: he tells Alan he’s going to kill his abusive father. Despite Alan’s protests, Sam seems committed to this new idea. And whether it works or not, it will render Alan’s services useless to Sam. That leaves the psychotherapist back where he started, facing a fight for his life that he’s not equipped to win.

Predictions for ‘The Patient’ Episode 10 — will Alan survive the finale?

There’s no preview for The Patient Episode 10, but the finale will need to do some heavy lifting to successfully wrap all of its storylines.

Most importantly, the coming chapter will reveal what becomes of Alan and Sam. Because he’s so consumed by his rage, Sam may slip up and get caught attempting to kill his father. That would solve the problem of his violent impulses, but it would leave Alan stuck in his basement.

And Alan faces two possible endings in next week’s finale: die at Sam’s hands or somehow get rescued. Until now, Alan’s attempts at escape have mostly failed. However, there is a body with his plea for help out there. On top of that, his children are searching for him, and they could dig up his whereabouts.

IMDb has no episode title listed for The Patient finale, but its synopsis suggests confronting his father may do Sam some good after all: “For Sam, an unexpected decision shows progress towards his goals, but Dr. Strauss demands even more.”

That still doesn’t help Alan, who very well could meet his end in the coming episode. Let’s hope he wiggles his way out of death yet again — but he’s running out of chances to do so permanently.

The Patient Episode 10 arrives on Tuesday, Oct. 25.

