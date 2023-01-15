‘The Pioneer Woman’ Ree Drummond Says 1 ‘Sign’ Lets Her Know a Meal Will Be ‘Delicious’

The Pioneer Woman star Ree Drummond is known for her hearty, homemade meals. Each week, she whips up a new meal for her show. Here’s how the Food Network star knows a meal is going to be “delicious.”

‘The Pioneer Woman’ returned to the old show format

Drummond put up an Instagram post about her new cooking shows. She wrote about returning to the original format. Before, episodes were filmed by her children because of COVID-19 restrictions.

“My new, I mean old, I mean new episodes of the old style, I mean original style not old style, show has been airing on Food Network for a few weeks now!” says Drummond. “Have you caught an episode yet?”

Drummond misses filming episodes with her children. However, she’s grateful to have her staff back because they can remind her about things she tends to forget.

“I really miss filming with my kids but am also enjoying remembering to add (as an anecdotal example) pork shoulder to ‘braised pork shoulder,’” says Drummond “I was getting pretty scatterbrained there for a while. It’s also fun not having to worry about whether the cameras are all turned on and whether I remembered to take a still photo of each dish!”

The 1 sign that lets Ree Drummond know a meal will be delicious

Drummond prepared a pork shoulder during her recent Food Network cooking show. She jokes there’s one “sign” that tells her the meal will be “delicious.” During The Pioneer Woman show, she says she can tell it’s going to be a tasty meal by how her kitchen looks. According to her, when the kitchen is messy, she knows the meal is going to be great.

“I’m making a complete mess of my kitchen, which is a good sign,” says Drummond. “That means whatever I’m cooking is going to be delicious. That’s what I tell myself,” she jokes.

Ree Drummond says her kitchen is usually messy when she’s writing a cookbook

This isn’t the only time Drummond makes a mess while she’s cooking. The Accidental Country Girl admits her kitchen becomes chaotic when she’s testing recipes for a cookbook.

“You know how when I’m cooking on Food Network, my kitchen is neat, and the ingredients are organized, and I can almost always find the tool or bowl I need?” asks Drummond in a blog post on The Pioneer Woman website. “That’s exactly how it is when I work on my cookbook—NOT! In real life, when I’m developing and testing recipes, my kitchen quickly becomes a crazy mess of pots and pans and open containers.”

Ree Drummond says her pantry was ‘gross’

Drummond’s pantry underwent a big overhaul last year. She says it was “gross,” so it was time to do something about it. Drummond wrote about the updates to the lodge kitchen and pantry. She says one of her employees managed the makeover.

“If the kitchen shelves were looking a little tired before, the pantry was actually kind of gross,” says Drummond. “It had been ignored for a couple of years, and we had all sorts of bags, boxes, baskets, and cans that needed attention. There were half-eaten bags of Cheetos (check out her recipes for super bowl party food), crumbs, and a canister of pecans that looked like they were from 1972.”

