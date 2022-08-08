‘The Pioneer Woman’ Ree Drummond: 3 Recipes for a Sweet Tooth

The Pioneer Woman has plenty of dessert recipes that will delight your taste buds. If you have a craving for something sweet, Ree Drummond is sure to have a dish you’ll like. Here are three of her best recipes for a sweet tooth.

1. Ree Drummond’s blackberry crepe cake

The Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond | Monica Schipper/Getty Images for The Pioneer Woman Magazine

Drummond starts by making the crepe batter. She makes the batter by mixing milk, eggs, sugar, flour, and a pinch of salt in a blender. After mixing the batter until it’s smooth, Drummond places the crepe cake batter in the refrigerator. She says this is “essential” when you’re making crepe batter because it removes air bubbles.

Next, Drummond brushes melted butter inside a non-stick pan. She pours some of the batter inside the pan and moves it around until it barely coats the pan’s surface.

After a few seconds, she flips the crepe over. She recommends cooking the crepe until it no longer sticks to the sides of the pan. She starts by putting one crepe on a cake platter. Then, she spreads whipped cream with powdered sugar on top, followed by blackberry jam.

Once the cake has been placed in layers, Drummond tops it with cream. Chill the cake for at least one hour in the refrigerator. You can find the ingredients list and directions on the Food Network website.

2. Ree Drummond’s strawberry prosecco peach jellies

Drummond starts by adding one cup of prosecco to a saucepan. Then, she adds ¾ cup of strawberry lemonade and ¼ cup of strawberry lemonade vodka. Next, Drummond takes two packets of plain gelatin and sprinkles them on top of the liquid. She says it’s best to let the mixture sit for roughly one minute.

For the next step, Drummond turns the heat to medium and stirs the gelatin mixture. She removes it from the heat right before it starts to simmer. This process takes about two minutes. Once the gelatin heats up and dissolves, Drummond pours it back into the measuring cup.

Drummond places the gelatin molds in the freezer so they can get cold before she fills them. She adds a tablespoon of diced peaches to each mold. Drummond says you can add any fruit you like to the mold.

Next, Drummond adds a tablespoon of strawberries to each mold. Once the gelatin mixture is chilled, she pours some of it inside each mold. She pours just enough to cover the fruit. You can find the ingredients list and directions on the Food Network website.

3. Ree Drummond’s cookie ice cream sandwiches

Drummond starts by making a chocolate ganache. She does this by pouring hot cream over a bowl of chocolate chips. After she makes the ganache, she lets it sit. Next, Drummond takes a serrated knife and cuts straight across a package of ice cream. She reminds home cooks to use caution when working with a knife.

Drummond takes two pieces of cookie dough and puts ice cream between them. She then dunks half of the ice cream sandwich into the ganache. Then she puts sprinkles on top.

After this, Drummond places the ice cream sandwich on top of a sheet pan covered with parchment paper. She lets the ice cream sandwiches sit in the freezer for a couple of hours until they’re firm. You can find the ingredients and directions on the Food Network website.

Follow Sheiresa Ngo on Twitter.

RELATED: ‘The Pioneer Woman’ Ree Drummond Dark Chocolate Espresso Sundae