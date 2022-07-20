‘The Pioneer Woman’ Ree Drummond: 3 Recipes for When It’s Too Hot to Cook

The Pioneer Woman has plenty of recipes if you’re not in the mood to cook something in the oven. There are days when it’s just too hot to cook. Ree Drummond shows home cooks how to prepare delicious meals that don’t require standing over a hot oven.

Ree Drummond’s ranch muffuletta sandwich

Sam Champion and Ree Drummond | Lorenzo Bevilaqua/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Drummond says there are days when you might not want to turn on the oven or the stove. A sandwich is the perfect solution. She says this is a new take on the old classic version. “It’s a big sandwich, and it’s hearty enough for dinner any day of the week,” says Drummond on The Pioneer Woman show.

Drummond starts with an olive spread. She adds sliced green onions, chopped jarred jalapeño peppers, one jar of pimentos (drained), mayonnaise, one tablespoon of red wine vinegar, salt, and pepper. Drummond stirs the ingredients. Next, she slices iceberg lettuce (she slices very thin pieces).

Where do muffuletta sandwiches come from? According to Drummond, they originate from New Orleans. “They are so great,” says Drummond during her show.

“You basically make this big ol’ sandwich, and then you have to put it in the fridge underneath an iron skillet or something heavy. And the great thing is you just have one big sandwich, and you can reach in, slice off a piece, however big you want.”

Drummond says you can leave the lettuce plain, but she likes to sprinkle a little olive oil and red wine vinegar on top. After tossing the salad, Drummond starts building the sandwich. You can find the ingredients list and instructions on the Food Network website.

Ree Drummond’s Chinese chicken salad

Drummond says she avoids cooking chicken for this recipe by purchasing a rotisserie chicken from the supermarket. “All the hot part is done for you,” she says.

Drummond starts by pulling the chicken apart and cutting it into chunks. She also shreds some pieces. Drummond adds three different kinds of greens (kale, Romaine lettuce, and Napa cabbage). Next, she adds matchstick carrots, sliced mini sweet peppers, and different types of nuts (toasted almonds and peanuts). Drummond then adds edamame on top of the salad. After tossing the salad, she makes a dressing to go with it. You can find the ingredients list and directions on the Food Network website.

Ree Drummond’s shrimp pesto spring rolls

Drummond starts making her spring rolls by adding basil leaves to a blender. She then adds grated Parmesan cheese, crushed garlic cloves, one tablespoon of pine nuts, and crushed red pepper. After putting the lid on, Drummond blends the mixture. She drizzles in some olive oil and lemon juice while the food is mixing.

Drummond transforms the pesto into a creamy mixture by adding ½ cup of mayonnaise and ¼ cup of sour cream and salt. She then mixes the ingredients. For the next step, Drummond tosses the shrimp in lemon dressing. She also adds lemon dressing to a bowl of shredded lettuce. You can find the ingredients and directions for this recipe on the Food Network website.

RELATED: How ‘The Pioneer Woman’ Ree Drummond Really Feels About Leftovers

Follow Sheiresa Ngo on Twitter.