‘The Pioneer Woman’ Ree Drummond: 3 Recipes to Try Tonight

The Pioneer Woman has a few dinner ideas if you’re not sure what to make. Here are three recipes from Ree Drummond you might want to try tonight.

Ree Drummond’s lemon thyme sheet pan chicken and potatoes

The Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond | Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Drummond starts by making a marinade for the chicken. She mixes olive oil, minced garlic, lemon juice, lemon zest, fresh thyme leaves, salt, and pepper in a bowl.

For this recipe, Drummond uses bone-in chicken thighs with the skin still on. She adds red potatoes that she cuts in half, along with sliced red onions, to the sheet pan. Next, she adds lemon wedges.

Drummond pours the marinade over the chicken and vegetables. She uses her hands to toss everything together and mix the ingredients. She says mixing everything together allows the juices from the chicken to coat the vegetables and onions. You can find the complete recipe on the Food Network website.

Ree Drummond’s produce drawer primavera

Drummond starts her pasta primavera recipe by heating up butter and olive oil in a pan. She then adds orange bell peppers, asparagus, yellow squash, and cremini mushrooms.

Drummond cooks the vegetables for 3 to 4 minutes until they start to get soft. Then she adds salt and pepper. Drummond briefly turns off the heat and places the vegetables on a plate so they can stop cooking. This prevents them from overcooking and getting soggy.

Next, Drummond turns the heat to a medium-low setting and adds butter and olive to the pan so she can prepare for the next stage of the pasta primavera. She adds sliced red onions, garlic, and finely diced. For the next step, Drummond adds fresh thyme and fresh oregano along with white wine and one cup of heavy cream. You can find the complete recipe on the Food Network website.

Ree Drummond’s chicken lettuce wraps

Drummond starts by marinating the chicken. She places the chicken in a bowl and then marinates it in olive oil, minced garlic, lemon zest, crushed red pepper, salt, pepper, and finely chopped rosemary. Drummond recommends marinating the chicken for about an hour. Afterward, she places the chicken on the grill.

Drummond says she “babysits” the chicken breasts and cooks them for about 4 to 5 minutes per side. Once the chicken is grilled, Drummond moves it to a cooking board so it can cool. (Learn how to make Drummond’s Tex Mex chicken spaghetti.)

For the lettuce wraps, Drummond makes a bruschetta topping. She places diced tomatoes, finely diced onion, chopped artichoke hearts from a jar (canned is also OK), lemon juice, olive oil, salt, pepper, and crushed red pepper flakes.

Next, Drummond dices the chicken until they form “bite-size bits.” Once the chicken has been diced, she places the ingredients for the wraps on the board. She uses bib lettuce leaves; parmesan cheese; pesto; the tomato, artichoke, and bruschetta topping; and basil leaves. She also places balsamic glaze on the side. You can find the complete recipe on the Food Network website.

RELATED: ‘The Pioneer Woman’ Ree Drummond Recommends 4 Essential Kitchen Tools for Small Spaces

Follow Sheiresa Ngo on Twitter.