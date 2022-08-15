‘The Pioneer Woman’ Ree Drummond Bacon Mac and Cheese Eggrolls with Quick Ranch

The Pioneer Woman showed home cooks how to make a tasty eggroll recipe. Here’s how to make Ree Drummond’s bacon mac and cheese eggrolls with quick ranch.

Ree Drummond’s bacon mac and cheese eggrolls with quick ranch

The Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond | Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Drummond starts by frying bacon pieces. She cuts the bacon into small bits, and she fries them. She makes the macaroni and cheese sauce in the same skillet.

Next, Drummond adds heavy cream to the skillet she fried the bacon in. She then turns up the heat and lets the mixture get hot before adding the cheese. Once the mixture is hot, Drummond adds shredded Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese. She also adds small blocks of cheese.

“Basically, this cheese sauce is going to have all the goodness of bacon, all the richness of cream, and all the unnatural deliciousness of the processed cheese,” Drummond jokes during an episode of The Pioneer Woman.

Next, Drummond adds mini pasta shells to the cheese and stirs them in. She then adds the bacon. She says the macaroni and cheese with the bacon is so good that you could just stop there and not make the eggrolls. She jokes that she’s ready to get some bowls and just dig in.

Drummond shares the secret to making delicious macaroni and cheese eggrolls. “The secret to the mac and cheese whenever you’re making an egg roll is for it not to be too saucy,” says Drummond. “You definitely want it to be kind of thick, so it holds together.”

Preparing the eggrolls

For the eggrolls, Drummond uses eggroll wrappers. She suggests arranging the wrappers so that the corner face you. She then wets her fingers with water and uses them to wet the edges of the wrappers. This makes it easier to fold.

Drummond takes a small scoop and places some of the mac and cheese mixture into the wrapper. She folds up the corners once the wrapper is filled.

Preparing the dipping sauce

While the oil heats up, Drummond makes a dipping sauce for the eggrolls. She says a dipping sauce is not necessary, but she likes to have a dipping sauce. For the sauce, Drummond mixes mayonnaise, lemon juice, lemon zest, pesto, and salt in a bowl.

The finishing touches

For the next step, Drummond places about five eggrolls in a pan of hot oil. “Once they get in, you just want to babysit them, move them around, make sure they don’t stick together. Sometimes eggrolls like to do that,” says Drummond.

The Pioneer Woman recommends cooking the eggroll until it is golden brown, but before the mac and cheese starts to “ooze out.” Drummonds says it’s best to let the egg rolls sit before you eat them. You don’t want to bite into the eggroll and burn your mouth.

Once the eggrolls cool off, she cuts them in half with a knife to show how the inside looks. Inside, you can see the baked macaroni and cheese with bacon. The outside is crispy. You can find the ingredients and directions on the Food Network website.

