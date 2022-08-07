‘The Pioneer Woman’ Ree Drummond Blackberry Crepe Cake

The Pioneer Woman showed home cooks how to make a delicious dessert. Here’s how to make Ree Drummond’s blackberry crepe cake.

Ree Drummond’s blackberry crepe cake

Drummond refers to this cake as “party worthy.” She starts by making the crepe batter. For this recipe, she makes the batter in a blender. She uses milk, eggs, sugar, flour, and a pinch of salt.

“I don’t usually make pancake batter in a blender, but for crepes it’s a really great way to make it,” says Drummond on The Pioneer Woman show. She recommends blending the mixture until it’s completely smooth.

After mixing the batter, Drummond places it in the refrigerator. She says this is “essential” when you’re making crepe batter because it gets rid of air bubbles. She says bubbles can be “catastrophic” for crepes. Drummond says life is just too short to have a crepe catastrophe.

For the next step, Drummond brushes melted butter inside a non-stick pan. She then pours some of the batter inside the pan. She recommends moving the batter around until it barely coats the pan’s surface. After a few seconds, she flips the crepe over. She advises home cooks to cook the crepe until it no longer sticks to the sides of the pan.

“You don’t want crepes to be really dark brown,” says Drummond. “I like to pull them off when they’re still kind of eggy and kind of barely cooked.”

Building the crepe cake

Drummond says it takes time to build the crepe cake but it’s not complicated. She starts by putting one crepe on a cake platter. Then, she spreads whipped cream with powdered sugar on top.

If you’re concerned about how your cake will turn out, don’t worry. Drummond says there is no one way to build a crepe cake. “This by no means is a perfect process,” says Drummond. “You don’t have to be meticulous about the way you assemble it.”

Next, Drummond adds a small scoop of blackberry jam. She says it isn’t necessary to do a perfect layer of jam. “You don’t have to do a perfect layer,” says Drummond. “Every single layer will be totally random, and by the end of the cake, you’ll kind of have this pretty evenly distributed situation going on.”

For the next step, the second crepe is placed on top of the first. Then, she adds cream and lemon curd. “Think of this as a pancake cake,” says Drummond. “I mean, how bad can that be?” Drummond continues to build the cake layers, alternating between the blackberry jam and lemon curd.

The finishing touches

Once the cake has been placed in layers, Drummond tops it with cream. She recommends chilling the cake for at least one hour in the refrigerator. After the cake has chilled, Drummond places lemon slices and blackberries on top for garnish. You can find the ingredients list and directions on the Food Network website.

