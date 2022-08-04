‘The Pioneer Woman’ Ree Drummond Butter Pecan French Toast

The Pioneer Woman knows how to whip up a breakfast that’s hearty and full of flavor. One of Ree Drummond’s favorite breakfast recipes is butter pecan French toast, which is from her cookbook Super Easy.

“I had so much fun writing Super Easy,” says Drummond during The Pioneer Woman show. “In fact, I wrote the book during the pandemic. But this recipe stands out as one of my absolute favorites from the whole book. It is incredible.” Here’s how to make this delightful morning treat.

Ree Drummond’s butter pecan French toast

The Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond | Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Hearst

Drummond says butter pecan French toast is one of her favorite breakfast recipes. She starts by making a butter pecan bourbon sauce. Drummond says it’s a simple recipe that includes butter and “quite a bit of brown sugar.” Drummond keeps the pan on low heat, and she lets the ingredients slowly melt and mix together.

Next, Drummond prepares the custard for the French toast. The custard mixture is made with whole milk, eggs, vanilla extract, brown sugar, and ground cinnamon.

Preparing the butter pecan French toast

For the next step, Drummond gets the French toast ready. She takes a few pieces of French bread and dips them in the custard. Then, she places the pieces of bread on a buttered griddle. Next, Drummond whisks the butter pecan bourbon sauce.

She turns off the heat and adds one cup of bourbon. She advises adding it slowly to the pan and whisking as you go. Drummond says she likes to wait until the mixture bubbles up and mixes together. She says this lets a lot of the alcohol evaporate and “go away” before she turns the burner back on. She says if you don’t do this you run the risk of having a fire.

Drummond says the mixture needs time to cook and thicken, so she allows it to cook on the lowest heat. While this is taking place, she turns over the French toast.

The finishing touches

Once the French toast is done, Drummond places a few pieces on a plate and tops them with butter. She then pours the butter pecan bourbon sauce on top of the toast. Next, Drummond sprinkles powdered sugar, whipped cream, and cinnamon.

It takes a total of 45 minutes to make this French toast recipe and it yields roughly six to eight servings. You can find the ingredients and directions on the Food Network website.

Ree Drummond’s ‘Super Easy’ cookbook

Drummond says her cookbook Super Easy: 120 Shortcut Recipes for Dinners, Desserts, and More, was different from her other cookbooks. She has written a lot of cookbooks, but this one holds a special place in her heart.

This Pioneer Woman cookbook is different from the one she has written in the past because it focuses on shortcuts. Drummond says she realized during the pandemic that she would rather spend more time with her family than spend extra time in the kitchen.

“I am so excited about it,” says Drummond on The Pioneer Woman website. “It’ll have lots of recipes with shortcut ingredients, which I think everyone needs permission to make.”

