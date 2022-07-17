‘The Pioneer Woman’ Ree Drummond Cheese and Chipotle Scrap Crackers

The Pioneer Woman has a great recipe if you love cheese. Ree Drummond showed home cooks how to make cheese and chipotle scrap crackers. Here’s how to make this recipe.

Ree Drummond’s cheese and chipotle scrap crackers

The Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond Tyler Essary/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

If you’re a fan of cheese and crackers, this is the recipe for you. Drummond demonstrates how to make a cheesy snack you can serve after dinner or during parties. This recipe provides a great way to use leftovers.

“You know when you make a pie, and you put the dough into the pan, and you’re always left with little scraps of dough?” says Drummond. “Well, you can transform those into the most delicious chipotle cheese crackers you’ve ever tasted.”

How to make Ree Drummond’s cheese and chipotle scrap crackers

Drummond starts by rolling the scraps from two pie crusts into a rectangle. Next, she takes a pile of grated sharp cheddar cheese and sprinkles it on the surface of the dough. Drummond says these crackers are very cheesy.

After the cheese, Drummond sprinkles a little bit of salt and about one teaspoon of chipotle chili powder. She presses the ingredients into the dough so that it will stick.

Drummond cuts the pieces of dough into small squares and places them on a baking sheet. She bakes the squares at 350 degrees for about 10 minutes until they become crisp. Once the crackers are done, Drummond takes them out of the oven and lets them sit while they continue to get crispy.

The finishing touches

For the finishing touch, Drummond makes a dip for the crackers. She says you can take pieces of cheese and turn them into a “delightful” dip. She places cheddar, gouda, parmesan, fontina, goat cheese, blue cheese, cream cheese, salted room-temperature butter, a minced garlic clove, a splash of dry white wine, salt, and pepper in a food processor. After processing, she has a smooth dip that’s ready to be paired with the cheese and chipotle scrap crackers.

Ree Drummond’s ideas for pie crust scraps

Drummond has plenty of ideas for what you can do with leftover pie crust scraps. One dessert she likes to make with scraps is cinnamon sugar scrap cookies. She starts by brushing rolled-out scraps with two tablespoons of melted butter.

Next, Drummond sprinkles cinnamon sugar on top (she makes it from two tablespoons of sugar and one teaspoon of cinnamon). After that, she cuts the dough into interesting shapes like hearts or stars. Next, she puts the cookies on a baking sheet and cooks them at 350 degrees for 12 minutes.

Another recipe Drummond makes from leftover pie crust scraps is fried dough. Drummond starts by cutting the scraps into strips. She then drops them into oil that has been heated to 400 degrees.

Drummond flips the scraps for 30 seconds, drains them on a paper towel, places them on a cake stand, and then dusts them with powdered sugar. She describes the finished product as “sweet and adorable.”

RELATED: How ‘The Pioneer Woman’ Ree Drummond Really Feels About Leftovers

Follow Sheiresa Ngo on Twitter.