‘The Pioneer Woman’ Ree Drummond Cheesesteak Burger

The Pioneer Woman has you covered if you’re looking for an easy hamburger recipe. Ree Drummond showed home cooks how to make a cheesesteak burger. Read on for how to prepare this tasty dish.

Ree Drummond’s cheesesteak burger

The Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond | Tyler Essary/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Drummond is a fan of jarred cheese sauce. She says it’s an important ingredient when making cheesesteak burgers. “Do not underestimate the power of this stuff,” says Drummond during The Pioneer Woman show.

Drummond says cheesesteak burgers are a combination of a cheesesteak and a burger. She starts by adding jarred cheese to a saucepan. While the cheese heats up, she makes the cheesesteak ingredients.

Preparing the cheesesteak burger

Drummond grills red bell peppers, onions, and sliced mushrooms. She then sprinkles steak seasoning on top of the vegetables. For the next step, Drummond cooks two ground beef patties on the griddle. She makes sure to use her spatula to press them down so they’re as thin as possible.

Drummond sprinkles steak seasoning on top of the beef patties to add a little flavor. Once the patties are almost done, Drummond places provolone cheese on top. She also grills the burger bun with butter. Drummond places spicy mustard on both slices of the bun.

For the next step, Drummond takes two hamburger patties and puts them on top of each other. Then, she puts the two patties on top of the hamburger bun. She then places the grilled vegetables on top of the patties. For the finishing touch, Drummond pours the jarred cheese on top of the vegetables. You can find the ingredients and directions on the Food Network website.

Ree Drummond’s hamburger potato skins recipe

Drummond starts by rubbing the potatoes with oil and baking them until they’re tender. Once they cool, she scoops out the potatoes, leaving a little bit of a rim so they have some structure. She then takes vegetable oil and brushes the insides of the potatoes. Next, Drummond sprinkles salt and pepper inside. She turns over the potatoes and brushes the skin with vegetable oil. She bakes the potato skins face down for 10 minutes at 400 degrees.

While the potato skins are baking, Drummond prepares the hamburger mixture. She adds garlic, salt, and pepper to the ground meat and cooks it for about 10 minutes. Drummond adds seasoned salt, Worcestershire sauce, one tablespoon of ketchup, and one teaspoon of mustard. She says this makes the meat mixture “saucy and tangy and flavorful.” You can find the complete ingredients list and directions on the Food Network website.

Ree Drummond doesn’t like cooking hamburgers on a grill

Although Drummond has a lot of recipes for grilling a hamburger, she prefers not to make her hamburgers on a grill. The Pioneer Woman says she likes to stay cool, so she would rather not cook outside.

Drummond’s preferred methods of cooking burgers are with a skillet or grill pan. “I like the air conditioner, so I’m going to demonstrate this burger inside,” she says during an episode of her cooking show. However, she tells her fans that if they want to go outside to cook, that’s up to them. “Any burger recipe can totally be made on the grill, if you’re into that sort of thing,” says Drummond.

Follow Sheiresa Ngo on Twitter.

RELATED: ‘The Pioneer Woman’ Ree Drummond’s Dr Pepper Pulled Pork Sandwich Recipe Can Stretch Your Meals