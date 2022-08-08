‘The Pioneer Woman’ Ree Drummond Cookie Ice Cream Sandwiches

The Pioneer Woman is a big fan of sweets. One recipe she enjoys are cookie ice cream sandwiches. Here’s how to make Ree Drummond’s recipe.

Ree Drummond’s cookie ice cream sandwiches

The Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond | Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Drummond says her cookie ice cream sandwiches are a classic recipe. She simplifies this recipe by using her superhero shortcut ingredients. Drummond uses slice-and-bake store-bought cookie dough as a shortcut.

Drummond makes a chocolate ganache by pouring hot cream over a bowl of chocolate chips. After she makes the ganache, she lets it sit. Drummond says ganache adds a “rich, chocolatey flavor” to the sandwiches.

Next, Drummond takes a serrated knife and cuts straight across a package of ice cream. “Then you have these neat little portions already measured out,” she says.

She reminds home cooks to use caution when working with a knife. “You need to be really careful,” says Drummond. “Make sure your knife is sharp and make sure you don’t make any sudden, erratic movements.”

Preparing the cookie sandwiches

Drummond takes two pieces of cookie dough and puts ice cream in between them. She then dunks half of the ice cream sandwich into the ganache. Then she puts sprinkles on top.

After this, Drummond puts the ice cream sandwich on top of a sheet pan covered with parchment paper. She lets the ice cream sandwiches sit in the freezer for a couple of hours until they’re firm. Once they’re ready, Drummond says you can wrap them in plastic bags or foil.

Ree Drummond’s ice cream pie with caramel sauce

If you’re looking for another ice cream recipe, try Drummond’s ice cream pie with caramel sauce. It’s sure to give you the pick-me-up you’ve been looking for. Drummond starts by mixing vanilla ice cream and chopped candy and pouring it into a graham cracker crust.

For the caramel sauce, heat 4 tablespoons of butter in a pan and add one cup of brown sugar, ½ cup of half-and-half, a pinch of salt, and 1 tablespoon of vanilla extract. Cook the mixture for about one minute until it’s thick.

Pour the mixture into a jar and refrigerate until it’s cold. Next, remove the pie from the freezer and pour the mixture on top. You can get the complete ingredients list and directions on the Food Network website.

Ree Drummond loves this sweet treat

Drummond enjoys eating donuts. Although she loves her cakes and pies, donuts are also high on the list. There are four donuts she likes eating most. At the top of her list is the apple fritter. Drummond only likes the apple fritters from the QuikTrip convenience store. (She once had a terrifying accident while she was trying to get an apple fritter.)

Next on Drummond’s list are old-fashioned donuts. In her book Frontier Follies, Drummond says she likes to break the donut into four pieces and eat them individually.

The Maple Long John donut is another favorite. Drummond likes the ones with heavy maple icing. Her fourth favorite donut is the chocolate-glazed old-fashioned donut with sprinkles.

