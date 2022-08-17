‘The Pioneer Woman’ Ree Drummond County Fair Turkey Legs with Sweet and Spicy BBQ Sauce

The Pioneer Woman showed home cooks how to make a flavorful turkey leg recipe. You don’t have to wait until Thanksgiving to enjoy a turkey meal. Now is as good a time as any to prepare a comfort meal that fills your tummy and warms your soul. Here’s how to make Ree Drummond’s county fair turkey legs with sweet and spicy BBQ sauce.

Ree Drummond’s county fair turkey legs with sweet and spicy BBQ sauce

Drummond says she thinks of county fair turkey legs when it comes to state fair food. She says some people call them caveman pops. “They’re basically turkey legs seasoned and roasted, and boy oh boy, are they fun to make,” says Drummond on The Pioneer Woman show.

Drummond starts by making a seasoning mix. She likes to make sure the meat is seasoned well so that it has that added pop of flavor. Drummond makes her seasoning by mixing paprika, chili powder, cumin, thyme, garlic powder, salt, and pepper in a bowl. She lets home cooks know they’re free to use the seasoning mix of their choice.

“You can honestly use any kind of seasoning mix that you like,” says Drummond. “That’s just a good, basic, savory combination.”

Preparing the turkey legs

For the next step, Drummond begins preparing the turkey legs. She wraps the ends of the turkey legs in foil. This makes it easier to hold the turkey leg once it’s done.

Drummond advises home cooks to sprinkle a generous amount of seasoning on both sides of the turkey legs. Once the turkey legs have been seasoned, they go into the refrigerator. Drummond recommends covering the meat in plastic wrap and letting it sit for a few hours. She says placing the turkey legs in the refrigerator gives the seasoning time to penetrate the meat.

Next, Drummond places the turkey legs in the oven. She cooks them at 325 degrees for 40 to 45 minutes until they reach an internal temperature of 160 degrees.

After the turkey legs are done, Drummond takes them out and brushes them with honey. She then puts them back in the oven. She says this helps the meat get caramelized, and it creates a “salty, sweet magic.”

Creating the dipping sauce

Drummond loves dipping sauce, so she created one for this dish. You don’t have to make a sauce if you don’t want to, but it does add extra flavor. Drummond’s dipping sauce is made with barbecue sauce, soy sauce, hot sauce, and honey. She says this meal is not only delicious but also high in protein.

Turkey chicken legs and state fairs

Drummond was inspired by a trip her daughter Alex and her son-in-law, Mauricio Scott, took to a state fair. She says it’s common to see people walking around state fairs holding chicken legs. She decided to show home cooks her take on this delicious dish.

