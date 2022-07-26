‘The Pioneer Woman’ Ree Drummond Enchilada Skillet

The Pioneer Woman made a saucy enchilada recipe. Ree Drummond showed home cooks how to make an enchilada skillet. Here’s how to make this dish.

Ree Drummond’s skillet enchilada

Drummond starts by sautéing some of the ingredients in a skillet. She sautés diced onions, diced tomatoes, garlic, cumin, chili powder, and salt in butter. Drummond says this is an “amazing” casserole that’s easy to pull together.

Building the skillet enchilada

For the next step, Drummond adds a can of enchilada sauce, a can of black beans, shredded rotisserie chicken, and quartered corn tortillas. She tells her viewers not to shrink back once they see the corn tortillas. “Do not balk,” says Drummond during her show.

Drummond was originally going to layer the tortillas on top of the chicken and the other ingredients. However, she decided to mix the tortillas. She says when the tortillas are mixed, they “fall apart and become one with the other ingredients.” She says doing this helps add a corn flavor throughout the dish. Drummond says you want to make sure some of the tortillas are sticking up so that you can see their corners.

Before Drummond puts the mixture into the oven, she adds cheese. Drummond says you can add as much cheese as you want to add. Drummond bakes the enchilada meal at 450 degrees for 15 minutes.

The finishing touches

For the finishing touches, Drummond places sour cream, diced avocado, black olives, and cilantro on top. She suggests serving this meal with lime wedges. You can find the ingredients and instructions on the Food Network website.

Ree Drummond is a fan of enchiladas

Drummond likes to make an enchilada recipe passed down from her Mexican great uncle (she says he’s her uncle through marriage). She says her mother made a special enchilada recipe for decades.

“See, my dad’s dad, who died before I was born, rest his soul, had a sister named Fleda Mae, rest her soul, and Fleda Mae was married to a Mexican man named Luchan, rest his soul,” says Drummond on The Pioneer Woman website.

“I remember both Fleda Mae and Luchan fondly, but besides their friendly, loving nature and the fact that they lived in Bakersfield, California, I don’t remember too much about them. I do remember Fleda Mae’s high pitched and very sweet voice. And I definitely remember Luchan’s enchiladas.”

Ree Drummond’s skillet scalloped potatoes

If you’re looking for another skillet recipe, you’ll want to try Drummond’s skillet scalloped potatoes. Drummond starts by adding sliced Yukon gold potatoes to a large skillet with melted butter. Next, she sprinkles a generous amount of salt and pepper on top of the potatoes.

Next, Drummond adds thinly sliced onions and garlic. She says it’s important for the onions to be thin so they can not only soften but also cook well. Drummond cooks the potato and onion mixture for 6 to 7 minutes.

Once the onions and potatoes begin to soften, she adds heavy cream. She says she adds a lot of cream because scalloped potatoes are a creamy recipe. She reminds home cooks to stir the mixture, so the potatoes and onions get coated in the cream. You can find the ingredients and directions on the Food Network website.

