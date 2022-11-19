‘The Pioneer Woman’ Ree Drummond Gives Fans ‘Anxiety’ Over One ‘Unsafe’ Aspect of Cooking Show

The Pioneer Woman star Ree Drummond has a devoted group of fans who find little fault with the television personality. With a plethora of cookbooks, 31 seasons on the Food Network, a line of cookware, and other household necessities, it’s clear that on the surface, Ree can do no wrong. However, some fans claim she gives them “anxiety” over one “unsafe” aspect of her long-running television series.

Ree Drummond filmed hundreds of episodes of ‘The Pioneer Woman’

The Pioneer Woman and Ree Drummond became a Food Network fan favorite upon the series’ debut in August 2011. A combination of down-home cooking, family, and what appeared to be an idyllic life on her Oklahoma ranch hit a home run with viewers.

Right from the series’ first episode, fans knew they were in for a different type of cooking show. Ree introduced viewers to her life and how she cooked for her family. This style of feeding husband Ladd and their four children was more down-home than health-conscious. Fans took to it immediately.

Ree’s uniform of floral blouses with oversized flowy sleeves became a signature look. However, her fashion choices caused fans some “anxiety” over what they felt was an “unsafe” aspect of her cooking show.

Viewers took to social media to express their concern

In a Reddit post titled “Ree Drummond and her damn sleeves,” viewers discussed the Food Network star’s style. They believe that while Ree looks great on camera, her sleeves can cause a significant problem in the kitchen.

“Every time I watch her show, I feel anxious because her sleeves are always oversized. I’m just waiting for her to catch a pot handle and have hot food dumped on her,” wrote one fan.

“The first thing I learned and home economics was not to wear anything that might impede my ability to cook safely, including long necklaces, hoodies with dangling cords, and giant sleeves. It bothers me that Food Network hasn’t called her out on this. So unsafe!”

“I just watched her readjust a pot handle because of her sleeve. She almost dipped her sleeve in her frying pan in the same episode,” claimed a second viewer.

“She never wears sleeveless or short-sleeved tops!” exclaimed a third Pioneer Woman follower on Reddit.

Ree Drummond responded to concerns over ‘The Pioneer Woman’

The Pioneer Woman star shared a clip of an at-home episode filmed by her children Alex, Paige, and son-in-law Mauricio Scott in January 2022 to Instagram. Paige and Mauricio pretend to fight over who tasted Ree’s meal first. In the clip, Paige puts Mauricio in a headlock.

In the clip’s caption, Ree took the opportunity to respond to backlash she’s received recording a “lack of professionalism” on her Food Network show.

“While most of the feedback I receive on our self-shot cooking show is positive, I do hear from the occasional viewer who takes issue with the lack of professionalism and decorum displayed in the kitchen,” she captioned the video.

“I used to read those messages and scratch my head, not understanding what they meant…but then I watch a clip like this and get it.”

The Pioneer Woman airs new episodes on Saturdays at 10 a.m. EST on The Food Network.

