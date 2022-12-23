‘The Pioneer Woman’ Ree Drummond’s Favorite Christmas Breakfast She Makes Every Year: ‘It’s a Tradition in Ladd’s Family’

The Pioneer Woman star Ree Drummond is gearing up for the Christmas holiday. She takes this time to catch up with family, rest, and eat good food. What does Ree like to make on this special day? The Food Network star revealed the Christmas breakfast she enjoys making every year.

This will be the Drummond family’s first Christmas without Chuck Drummond

This Christmas will be different for the Drummond family. Chuck, Ladd’s father, died a few weeks before Thanksgiving. Alex, Ree’s daughter, posted a heartfelt tribute on Instagram.

“Spent the past week reminiscing, celebrating, and saying goodbye to PaPa,” wrote Alex. “What a gift he was, and I’m really thankful to have made 25 years of amazing memories with my grandpa. If you knew him, you know he was one of a kind! Love you forever, PaPa.”

The Pioneer Woman’ Ree Drummond’s favorite Christmas breakfast she makes every year

Drummond enjoys making the same breakfast every Christmas morning. In her magazine column, she revealed the scrumptious breakfast she makes. She says she typically makes fried quail with biscuits and gravy.

“Growing up, it was eggs Benedict with my mom’s blender hollandaise,” says Ree. What a comfort food! While I’ve made that a few times over the past 25 years, our Christmas breakfast now usually consists of fried quail and biscuits and gravy at my father-in-law Chuck’s house. It’s a tradition in Ladd’s family, and everyone looks forward to it.”

Ree says preparing this meal used to involve going on a hunt for quail. However, things have changed over the years. “Long ago, there’d be a quail hunt on Thanksgiving weekend, and that’s the quail that would be cooked on Christmas morning. These days, we don’t really have hunters in our family, so we buy quail from local suppliers.”

Ree Drummond’s family changed their Christmas 2023 holiday plans

Ree and her family won’t practice their usual tradition of eating quail with biscuits and gravy at Chuck’s house. Instead, the family decided to take a trip to Vail, Colorado.

“This is the first Christmas we will be without Chuck, and since he has always been such a big part of our holidays, it feels like a good time to change things up and change the scenery a little bit,” says Ree.

One part of Drummond road trips that Ree doesn’t like is waking up very early. In her Pioneer Woman blog, she says Ladd started packing the car at 2:20 in the morning.

“I wake up filled with dread,” says Ree in her blog. “I hear Ladd opening and closing our front door, and I know exactly what he’s doing: Loading up the car so we can head out on our Christmas road trip. I consider going back to sleep because I was dreaming about Kevin Costner but decide it’s futile because a) I probably wouldn’t be able to resume the dream even if I fell back asleep, and b) If I don’t go ahead and get up, Ladd’s going to wake me up in about five minutes anyway.”

The Accidental Country Girl says this year has been hectic. She felt it was time to slow down and take some time to refresh. “This fall has been so busy,” she says. “I wouldn’t say stressful, but just…a lot. Football, filming, shooting, family things, work things, ranch things. I would never complain, and I love being home on the ranch. But mama needs a small break!”

