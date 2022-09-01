‘The Pioneer Woman’ Ree Drummond Shares Her Favorite Thing to Do on the Ranch

The Pioneer Woman called herself an Accidental Country Girl after marrying her husband, Ladd Drummond, and moving to his ranch. Ree Drummond loves to cook, but there’s one other thing she really enjoys doing while spending time on the Drummond ranch. Here’s what she revealed.

Ree Drummond almost gave up ranch life

Drummond wasn’t always a fan of the ranch. In her book Black Heels to Tractor Wheels, Drummond talks about the frightening experience she had while riding a horse.

The Pioneer Woman had to ride a horse to help Ladd with ranch work. However, she says she’s not graceful on a horse, so she was hesitant to let him see her ride. Drummond says she thought about telling Ladd she was sick so she could get out of it.

Drummond says in her book she wasn’t afraid to ride a horse, she just didn’t like how she looked and felt when she went riding. “My problem with horses had to do with the fact that any time the horse broke into a trot, my bottom wouldn’t stay in the saddle,” she admits. Drummond almost gave up ranch life after she thought she was going to be thrown off her horse and injured.

Ree Drummond’s favorite thing to do on the ranch

Drummond loves spending time on her ranch. She cooks and thinks up new recipes for her show. However, one thing she enjoys even more than cooking is spending time with her dogs.

“Just being with our dogs and taking them for walks is what I love most,” says Drummond in The Pioneer Woman magazine. “They have the whole ranch to themselves, but they like to wait on the porch for me to head outside and lead them in activity. When they see my running shoes go on, they’ll start turning in circles. I get excited about going on a walk too—it’s entertaining, it’s good exercise, and it’s never been the same experience twice!”

Ree Drummond says dogs are her ‘favorite people’

Drummond says dogs are her “favorite people” in an Instagram post. She connects with dogs in a special way. The Food Network star joked that if she visits your house and you can’t find her, you should look for your pets because she’s probably with them.

“If I ever come over to your house and you can’t find me for a while, just look for your dogs,” says Drummond on Instagram. “Dogs are my favorite people! No offense to all my family and friends. Okay bye!”

In another Instagram post, Drummond shares a video of a sweet moment she had with her dog. “Charlie was the dog of a lifetime,” writes Drummond. “Rusty is the dog of my dreams.”

Drummond’s daughter, Alex, responded to the post. She pretended to be jealous and joked that she thought her mother doesn’t pick favorite children. “And you always tell us you don’t pick favorite children,” wrote Alex.

