‘The Pioneer Woman’ Ree Drummond’s Funniest Bloopers

Ree Drummond never has a dull moment on The Pioneer Woman cooking show. She always has a smile on her face and a joke or two. One of the most entertaining parts about Drummond’s show are the bloopers. Here are some of the funniest bloopers from Drummond’s Food Network show.

Ree Drummond forgot ingredients on ‘The Pioneer Woman’ show

The Pioneer Woman had a kitchen helper when her daughter, Paige Drummond, stopped by to assist her with meal prep. Things were going well until Drummond forgot a few ingredients for her recipe. She was making a curry bowl, but she forgot to add peas, garlic, and ginger. Drummond told her fans on Instagram that she was having brain fog. “I’ve had a lot on my mind late,” wrote Drummond. “Brain fog! I blame brain fog.”

Another mishap was when Paige accidentally slammed a spatula in a pan and splashed food on Drummond’s blouse. “Paige!” exclaimed Drummond. Her daughter apologized, saying it was an accident. “So far, Paige is the worst assistant,” said Alex Drummond during the Food Network episode. “Let’s see who can beat her.”

A rat visits ‘The Pioneer Woman’

A memorable blooper was when a rat ran through the kitchen while Drummond was trying to prepare a beer cheese bread bowl. As soon as she was aware of the unwelcome guest, she screamed and ran away. Her son-in-law, Mauricio Scott, attempted to scare the rat away with a mop. During the episode, he says he thought he rat was a bunny.

“I consider myself a trailblazer on Food Network,” wrote Drummond on her Instagram page. “After all, I think I’m the only host on the network that’s had a large pack rat run through the kitchen in the middle of filming a cooking show. The (very) unwelcome visitor interrupted shooting, and the screams (not just mine—right, Mauricio?) were plentiful.”

Ree Drummond sets s’mores on fire

Drummond was making a pan of s’mores toast for her Pioneer Woman show. However, things didn’t go as planned. Her plan was to put the s’mores in the broiler and wait until they became golden brown. Unfortunately, when Drummond took the s’mores out of the broiler, they were on fire. The Accidental Country Girl quickly took the pan out and placed it on the counter so that she could blow the flames out. “I had no idea [the broiler] was so hot!” exclaimed Drummond.

Ree Drummond spills chocolate chips into her stove

Alex hosted an Instagram Q and A during which she answered fan questions. One fan asked if there are a lot of bloopers on the show. Paige and Alex said there are a lot of bloopers that happen on the show and behind the scenes. “Today my mom was making something, and she spilled a bunch of chocolate chips into the stove,” says Paige.

Ree Drummond sets a spoon on fire

You just never know what’s going to happen on The Pioneer Woman. Drummond had a small accident and one of her wooden spoons went up in flames. Her serving spoon (which she calls Woody or Mr. Spoon) was too close to a flame and she accidently sets the spoon on fire. Her children helped out and saved her from starting a kitchen fire.

