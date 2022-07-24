‘The Pioneer Woman’ Ree Drummond Grilled Chimichurri Shrimp Wraps

The Pioneer Woman has a great shrimp recipe for your next lunch or dinner. Ree Drummond showed home cooks how to make chimichurri shrimp wraps. Here’s how to make this meal.

Ree Drummond’s chimichurri shrimp wraps

Drummond starts by adding olive oil and steak seasoning to a bowl of shrimp. Next, she grills the shrimp on a grill pan. She says she loves grilling shrimp because it cooks so fast. Drummond cooks the shrimp for about two minutes per side. She recommends removing the shrimp from the grill right when it turns opaque. This will prevent them from getting tough.

Once the shrimp are cooked, Drummond adds chimichurri sauce. She says chimichurri sauce is an Argentinian sauce, but it is mostly green herbs (usually parsley), vinegar, and oil. She says it’s a really “herby” sauce. Drummond tosses the shrimp so that it gets completely covered.

Drummond uses naan bread with roasted garlic flavors for this recipe. She places the wraps on the grill pan. While the wraps warm up, Drummond bakes French fries in the oven. She uses frozen French fries that she purchased from the supermarket.

The finishing touches

For the next step, Drummond spreads garlic aioli on the wraps. She says aioli is like mayonnaise but it’s “so much better.” She says it’s very rich and makes a delicious sauce. Drummond adds arugula, diced avocado, diced tomato, and pickled red onions. She also adds French fries, but she says this is optional. “French fries in a wrap?” asks Drummond during The Pioneer Woman show. “All I can say is yes.” You can find the ingredients and directions on the Food Network website.

Ree Drummond’s grilled chicken and strawberry salad wrap

Drummond says this wrap is so good, she can’t help but say, “yum” when she eats it. The Accidental Country Girl describes this chicken wrap as “utterly delightful” on her blog.

Drummond was inspired to make the grilled chicken and strawberry salad wrap one day when she came home from church. She was hungry after the service, so she whipped up a quick meal to satisfy her hunger.

Drummond couldn’t say enough good things about this mouth-watering meal that delighted her tastebuds. It started out as a salad, but she decided to place the salad in a wrap so she could get in some carbs. She figured this would make the lunch more filling since she was very hungry (or “ravenously ravenous,” as she described herself on her blog).

Drummond was quite pleased with the results. “It was fresh, crunchy, with a nice combination of protein and fruit and greens…oh, and goat cheese,” she says.

