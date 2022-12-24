‘The Pioneer Woman’ Ree Drummond Gives Husband Ladd the Same Christmas Present Every Year

After 26 years of marriage, The Pioneer Woman star Ree Drummond and her husband, Ladd, have likely run the gamut of gifts to give one another. However, Ree is lucky enough to have a partner who isn’t particularly into extravagant presents. He looks forward to the same homemade token from Ree every year, presented with a flourish as their Christmas tradition. We bet you can’t guess what that gift is!

Ree Drummond | Food Network/Discovery Press

Recently Ree and Ladd Drummond took a Christmas road trip

In a post on her blog, Ree revealed she, Ladd, youngest son Todd, and his friend took a road trip to spend time together during the 2022 holidays before he leaves for college in Jan. 2023. It appears Todd graduated a semester early from high school and will be able to participate in Spring training with his University of South Dakota teammates.

Therefore, the Drummond crew took to the road to spend some uninterrupted time together ahead of Todd’s departure. They headed to their favorite place to vacation, Colorado.

Ree wrote, ” I am so excited to have this time in the mountains with Ladd. The kids will slowly trickle in this week one by one (and sometimes two by two.) This Christmas is the first we will be without Chuck [Drummond, Ladd’s father], and since he has always been such a big part of our holidays, it feels like a good time to change things up and change the scenery a little bit.”

Ree Drummond admits Ladd gets the same Christmas present every year

In a 2014 Facebook post, Ree Drummond admitted she gifts Ladd, the same thing every year. It is a tradition he looks forward to. The gift is Ree’s homemade biscuits and gravy.

This stick-to-your-ribs meal is a staple of the Drummond home and one the family enjoys all year. Ree makes sure this breakfast is on the Drummond table every year.

She wrote in the post’s caption, “My husband’s favorite Christmas present is always, always, always biscuits and gravy.” Biscuits and gravy are a savory combination of tastes. Fluffy biscuits smothered in a cream gravy, studded with sausage pieces and plenty of black pepper.

Ree’s fans loved the simple food gift and the family’s tradition.

“You are awesome, Ree! We both have Country Boys for husbands. And there’s nothing more country & comforting than Biscuits and gravy! Make it all the time,” one fan wrote.

“Love, love, love biscuits and gravy. Breakfast is my favorite thing to eat,” penned a second follower.

“A “secret recipe” for gravy – use as much flour as you do bacon grease! Half a cup of bacon grease and half a cup of flour. Or one and one. Then about two cups or more of milk. Where I come from, gravy is a beverage! Yum! Yum!” explained a third follower.

Ree also relies on her cinnamon roll recipe to celebrate the holidays

Pioneer Woman fans know how much Ree loves to make and gift homemade cinnamon rolls to family and friends throughout Christmas. The longstanding tradition began with her mother, Gerre, who showed her kids how to make the family recipe.

“Growing up, my mom always made these for her good friends at Christmastime, and you could hear the primal groans of pure joy rising from the rooftops of our town,” Ree wrote in a blog post that revealed the family’s secret recipe.

“I’ve carried on the tradition through the years and have won friends and influenced people just by delivering these rolls for Christmas brunch or Christmas dessert. They really are that good. The best part is the maple frosting. Don’t be afraid to drown them puppies.”

