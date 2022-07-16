‘The Pioneer Woman’ Ree Drummond Lemon Thyme Sheet Pan Chicken and Potatoes Recipe

The Pioneer Woman has the perfect meal if you’re in the mood for an easy chicken recipe. Ree Drummond shows home cooks how to make her delicious lemon thyme sheet pan chicken and potatoes recipe. It has chicken, potatoes, vegetables, and a whole lot of flavor. Here’s how to make Drummond’s tasty sheet pan meal.

Ree Drummond’s lemon thyme sheet pan chicken and potatoes

Ree Drummond | Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Drummond refers to her lemon thyme sheet pan chicken and potatoes as a “one-pan wonder.” According to her, roasted chicken is always an elegant meal to serve to guests. Drummond says it’s not a “crazy outside-of-the box” recipe, but it is “a crazy delicious” recipe.

How to make Ree Drummond’s lemon thyme sheet pan chicken and potatoes

Drummond starts by making a marinade to toss the chicken in. She mixes olive oil, minced garlic, lemon juice, lemon zest, fresh thyme leaves, salt, and pepper in a bowl.

For this recipe, Drummond uses bone-in chicken thighs with the skin still on. She adds red potatoes that she cuts in half, along with sliced red onions, to the sheet pan. Next, she adds lemon wedges.

Drummond pours the marinade over the chicken and vegetables. She uses her hands to toss everything together and mix the ingredients. She says mixing everything together allows the juices from the chicken to coat the vegetables and onions.

Drummond says it’s important to make sure there’s enough space between the pieces of chicken so that they cook properly. Next, she places the sheet pan in the oven. Drummond cooks the chicken and potatoes at 425 degrees for 45 to 50 minutes.

Next, Drummond transfers the contents of the sheet pan to a platter. Shen then takes the lemon wedges and squeezes the lemon juice on top of the chicken. “So, fish the lemon out of here and just squeeze any juices it has left,” says Drummond.

Drummond says you can also pour some of the juices from the pan on top of the chicken. However, she warns against putting too much juice on the chicken because of all the fat.

The finishing touches

For the finishing touches, Drummond places thyme leaves on top of the chicken and around the plate. “I think thyme is one of the prettiest herbs,” says Drummond. “It’s just so light and slightly curly.”

After placing the thyme, Drummond adds parsley. “It’s so simple,” says Drummond. “It’s basically chicken, potatoes, and onions. But it’s all kind of what you season it with and how you cook it, and of course, how you present it.”

Ree Drummond’s sheet pan recipes

Drummond has plenty of sheet pan recipes. One sheet pan meal she recently made was sheet pan gnocchi. She uses store-bought gnocchi to help speed the process along. Some of the ingredients Drummond uses for this recipe are pesto, olive oil, bell peppers, asparagus, and cherry tomatoes.

Drummond says she turns to sheet pan meals when she needs to prepare something in a pinch. “During the pandemic, I kind of burned out on cooking a little bit because there were so many kids around,” says Drummond during an interview on the Today show.

RELATED: How ‘The Pioneer Woman’ Ree Drummond Really Feels About Leftovers

Follow Sheiresa Ngo on Twitter.