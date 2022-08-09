‘The Pioneer Woman’ Ree Drummond Mango Chile Chicken Recipe

There’s nothing like a good chicken dinner at the end of a long day. The right seasoning can elevate chicken and create a meal that makes your mouth water. If you’re looking for a new chicken dinner recipe, The Pioneer Woman has one that might do the trick.

Ree Drummond shows home cooks how to make a scrumptious chicken recipe with lots of seasoning. She also provides instructions for making a kale salad to go along with it. Here’s how to make Drummond’s mango chile chicken.

Ree Drummond’s mango chile chicken

Ree Drummond | Tyler Essary/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Drummond says her mango chile chicken recipe is a “lunchtime go-to” when she is home alone and cooking for herself. She starts by putting three boneless, skinless chicken breasts in a plastic bag. She adds lime zest, a few teaspoons of chili powder, salt, pepper, and olive oil. Next, Drummond seals the bag and shakes it to make sure all the ingredients are mixed, and the chicken is properly coated.

For the next step, Drummond places the chicken in the refrigerator for 30 minutes. “The chicken just gets more and more flavorful the longer it marinates,” says Drummond on The Pioneer Woman show.

Preparing the greens

Next, Drummond prepares the greens. “I hate to say it, I hate to be cliché, but kale is my favorite salad green these days,” says Drummond. “It’s so crisp and crunchy; it is so good for you. I think another reason I’m so crazy about kale is the color. It’s just so deep green. It’s always beautiful.”

Drummond pulls the kale leaves off the stalks. She does this because the stalks are not flavorful and they’re tough. Drummond likes to shred the kale whenever she makes salads. You can tear it into chunks like lettuce, but she says when it’s shredded, the kale seems to take on more of the dressing. “Kale holds up really well under dressing; it doesn’t get soggy very easily,” she says.

Drummond grabs a bunch of kale, wads it into a roll, and uses a sharp knife to cut it. Then she puts the kale into a bowl along with jarred mango, orange bell pepper slices, sliced green onion, and sliced jalapeno. Drummond likes spicy food, so she usually adds “a bunch of spice” to her meal if she’s cooking for herself.

Preparing the dressing

Drummond adds juice from half a lime to a bowl. She also adds olive oil, mango liquid from jarred mango, a pinch of salt, pepper, and chopped cilantro. She then whisks the ingredients together.

Next, Drummond pours the dressing over the salad and tosses it. For the finishing touches, she arranges the kale salad next to the chicken. “There’s something so healthy about kale,” says Drummond. “You don’t feel guilty really filling your plate with it.”

For the finishing touches, Drummond puts a piece of mango and bell pepper on top of the chicken. “Being home alone isn’t half bad,” says Drummond. “I don’t have to share any of this,” she jokes.

