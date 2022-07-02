‘The Pioneer Woman’ Ree Drummond No-Bake Spiced Cheesecake Will Delight Your Taste Buds

If you’re in the mood for a sweet treat, The Pioneer Woman has a great recipe for you to try. Ree Drummond showed viewers how to make no-bake spiced cheesecake. Here’s how to prepare this delightful dish.

Ree Drummond’s no-bake cheesecake

The Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond | Tyler Essary/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Drummond says she always thinks of cheesecake when she thinks of elegant desserts. One thing she loves about her spiced cheesecake recipe is that it doesn’t require baking. She also says it’s easy to make.

Drummond starts by whipping softened cream cheese so that she can get all the lumps out and make sure it’s smooth. She then adds sugar, lemon zest, lemon juice, sour cream, and apple pie spice.

Preparing the cheesecake

Drummond says you can leave out the spice entirely, or you can add more of one of the other ingredients. “You can leave this out entirely, or you can add a lot more lemon if you want to make it more of a lemon cheesecake,” says Drummond on her show. Next, she adds confectioners sugar. She says this helps with the consistency of the cheesecake.

Next, Drummond turns up the speed on her mixer and mixes all the ingredients for the cream cheese. For the next step, she adds 1/3 cup of whipped cream and vanilla. Once 1/3 cup is mixed in, mix the rest of the whipped cream.

For the crust, Drummond uses ginger snaps, brown sugar, and butter. She says the crust is easy to make because it doesn’t require baking. All she has to do is press it into a springform pan and put it in the freezer. Drummond then puts the mixture into the crust. She uses a spatula to spread the mixture evenly.

“The only thing you have to keep in mind is that you have to have time to chill it,” says Drummond.

The finishing touches

Once the cheesecake has finished chilling and it’s done, Drummond cuts a piece and tops it with jarred caramel sauce. She says she loves this dessert because it’s not only easy to make but also elegant.

Ree Drummond’s no-bake recipes

If you’re short on time but want to whip up a delicious dessert, Drummond has some options for you. The Pioneer Woman has plenty of no-bake recipes. Some of her no-bake desserts include no-bake chocolate oatmeal cookies, no-bake peanut butter bars, and no-bake s’mores bars.

Although Drummond is known for her food, she admits she has trouble when it comes to preparing one thing. According to her, donuts are the one dessert she hasn’t mastered yet.

“Let me lay one thing out on the table: Making good, raised doughnuts at home is not as easy as you’d think,” says Drummond on her Pioneer Woman website. “For years, I tried in vain to make the perfect homemade doughnut—not just a fat, bready wad of fried dough with a sweet glaze, but a delicate, light ring of love with a slightly crispy surface and a wonderful flavor. Like ‘those doughnuts.’ and I don’t mean Krispy Kreme.”

RELATED: ‘The Pioneer Woman’ Ree Drummond’s Cookies and Cream Iced Latte

Follow Sheiresa Ngo on Twitter.