‘The Pioneer Woman’ Ree Drummond Pancake Mix Dessert Crepes Make Mornings Easier

If you’re looking for something new to eat for breakfast, The Pioneer Woman has some recipe ideas for you. Ree Drummond showed home cooks how to make pancake mix crepes. Here’s how to make this dish.

Ree Drummond’s pancake mix crepes

As you’ve probably guessed, Drummond’s crepes are made with pancake mix. She says she doesn’t usually make crepes this way but it’s an easy alternative if she’s in a rush or low on ingredients.

Drummond starts by adding pancake mix and sugar to a bowl. For the wet ingredients she uses milk, egg, and vanilla. Drummond then stirs the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients. She says she’s basically making pancakes but it’s a thinner batter.

For the next step, Drummond brushes melted butter inside a non-stick pan. She does this to make sure the crepes don’t stick. Next, Drummond adds ¼ cup of the batter to the skillet. She makes sure to tilt the skillet and move the batter around. She cooks the mixture for two minutes on one side and then flips it over and cooks it for one minute on the other side.

The finishing touches

Drummond likes using pancake mix because it’s quicker than using crepe batter. “Real crepe batter can be a little fussy and it takes a little time because you have to chill it in the fridge and let it rest,” says Drummond on The Pioneer Woman show. “This is such instant gratification.”

Drummond says you can fill the crepes with whatever you like. She prefers whipped cream cheese with mixed berry jam. Drummond folds the crepe twice so that it forms a wedge shape. For the finishing touches, Drummond adds chocolate syrup, mixed berries (blueberries, raspberries, and strawberries), and whipped cream.

Ree Drummond’s mason jar pancakes

Another pancake recipe Drummond likes to make is her famous mason jar pancakes. She says this recipe is a great solution to busy mornings. Her trick is to prepare pancake mix ahead of time and place it inside the jars. When it’s time to make the pancakes, all she has to do is add water and vanilla.

The 1 breakfast Ree Drummond won’t eat

Drummond enjoys a hearty breakfast just as much as the next person, but there’s one dish she won’t eat in the morning. The Accidental Country Girl once revealed she isn’t a fan of chocolate chip pancakes.

Drummond even posted this Twitter message to her followers addressing her feelings about chocolate chip pancakes. “I do not like chocolate chip pancakes,” she confesses.

Drummond posted another message about her dislike for chocolate chips in pancakes. “I love pancakes, but love waffles more. Unless they have chocolate chips in them.” The Food Network star explained why she doesn’t enjoy chocolate chips in her pancakes.

“The slight bitterness of the semisweet chocolate distracts from the already-perfect harmony that has been achieved between the soft, golden pancakes, the silky salted butter, and the warm, sweet syrup. Also, chocolate chip pancakes are totally grody to the max,” says Drummond.

