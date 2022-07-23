‘The Pioneer Woman’ Ree Drummond’s Pesto Egg Pockets

The Pioneer Woman showed home cooks how to make pesto egg pockets. Ree Drummond describes her pesto egg pockets as a delicious puff pastry baked square. She says the best part is that they’re easy to travel with.

“They’re great for breakfast and you can just grab them and go to work, school, a movie, wherever you want to go,” says Drummond. “You can take these with you.” Here’s how to make this meal.

Ree Drummond’s pesto egg pockets

Drummond starts by scrambling eggs. She whisks six eggs with salt and pepper and puts them in a skillet with melted butter. She then adds spinach and pesto and stirs the ingredients. For this recipe, Drummond uses store-bought pesto. She likes to use shortcut ingredients so that she can reduce cooking time.

Drummond cooks the eggs until they’re set. She says it doesn’t take long if the skillet is already hot. Next, Drummond adds grated fontina cheese. She says she grated it herself to make sure it’s “extra creamy.” Drummond says you can also use pepper jack cheese. “You could do a Tex Mex version of these eggs where you add some peppers and some chilis,” says Drummond on The Pioneer Woman show.

Building the pesto egg pockets

Next, Drummond builds the pesto egg pockets. She uses store-bought puff pastry, which comes frozen. Drummond thaws the pastry overnight and cuts it into rectangles.

Drummond scoops some of the egg mixture and places it in the middle of the pastry, making sure to leave a small border around the edges. She says it’s best to let the mixture cool before adding it to the pastry.

Drummond then places small slices of deli ham on top of the egg mixture (she folds each piece of ham twice). She then brushes an egg wash (egg beaten with a little water) around the edge of the pastry.

The Food Network star takes the second puff pastry and puts it on top, allowing the edges to meet. She then uses a fork to close the pastry by crimping it around the edges.

“Puff pastry, by definition, puffs quite a bit when it bakes, so if you don’t put enough filling in it, you’re going to have a whole lot of bread,” warns Drummond. She jokes that having a lot of bread isn’t necessarily a bad thing.

The finishing touches

For the next step, Drummond puts the puff pastry on a sheet pan with parchment. Once she finishes building the pastry, she brushes the rest of the egg wash on top. She says this helps it to look pretty and keeps it from looking too dry. For the final touch, she sprinkles everything bagel seasoning.

Drummond puts the pastry in the oven and cooks them for 15 minutes at 400 degrees. When she takes the pastries out of the oven, she says they smell like “pesto and pure bliss.”

For the next step, Drummond removes the pastries from the sheet pan and places them on a platter, declaring that they are “Perfect little pastry puffs.”

