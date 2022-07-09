‘The Pioneer Woman’ Ree Drummond Raids Her Fridge to Make These Delicious Meals

The Pioneer Woman knows how to make a meal from just about anything. Ree Drummond demonstrated her method for preparing meals from the items she has in her refrigerator. Here are some of the dishes the Food Network star whips up for perfect “fridge raid” meals.

Ree Drummond’s pancake mix dessert crepes

Ree Drummond | Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Hearst

Drummond starts by adding pancake mix and sugar to a bowl. For the wet ingredients she uses milk, egg, and vanilla. Drummond then stirs the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients.

For the next step, Drummond brushes melted butter inside a non-stick pan (find out why The Pioneer Woman loves butter so much). She does this to make sure the crepes don’t stick. Next, Drummond adds ¼ cup of the batter to the skillet. She makes sure to tilt the skillet and move the batter around.

Drummond cooks the mixture for two minutes on one side and then flips it over and cooks it for one minute on the other side. Drummond says you can fill the crepes with whatever you like. She prefers whipped cream cheese with mixed berry jam. You can find the complete recipe on the Food Network website.

Ree Drummond fridge raid shakshuka

Drummond starts making her fridge raid shakshuka by sautéing sliced onions along with red, yellow, and orange bell peppers. She then turns the heat on high and adds sliced garlic. She cooks the vegetables for 2 to 3 minutes until the edges start to blacken.

Next, Drummond adds a bowl of cherry tomatoes, a tablespoon of tomato paste, and crushed red pepper. She stirs the ingredients and then adds ½ cup of chicken broth. She turns the heat down and lets the vegetables simmer for 9 to 10 minutes.

Once the vegetables are done, Drummond cracks six eggs into a bowl and pours them into the vegetable and sauce mixture. She sprinkles salt and pepper on each egg. Next, Drummond places the lid on the pan and lets the eggs set for about five minutes. You can find the complete recipe on the Food Network website.

Ree Drummond’s loaded potato pancakes

Drummond makes loaded potato pancakes using refrigerated hash browns. She starts by placing the hash browns in a bowl and adding seasoned salt. She then takes a portion of the hash brown mixture and places it in a skillet that she fried bacon in.

After cooking the potato pancakes for a few minutes, Drummond removes them and places them on a plate. For the finishing touches, she adds sour cream, grated cheddar cheese, green onions, sea salt, pepper, and bacon. You can find the complete recipe on the Food Network website.

Ree Drummond’s produce drawer primavera

Drummond starts her pasta primavera recipe by heating up butter and olive oil in a pan. She then adds orange bell peppers, asparagus, yellow squash, and cremini mushrooms.

Drummond cooks the vegetables for 3 to 4 minutes until they start to get soft. Then she adds salt and pepper. Drummond briefly turns off the heat and places the vegetables on a plate so they can stop cooking. This prevents them from overcooking and getting soggy.

Next, Drummond turns the heat to a medium-low setting and adds butter and olive to the pan so she can prepare for the next stage of the pasta primavera. She adds sliced red onions, garlic, and finely diced. For the next step, Drummond adds fresh thyme and fresh oregano along with white wine and one cup of heavy cream. You can find the complete recipe on the Food Network website.

RELATED: ‘The Pioneer Woman’: Ree Drummond Is ‘Speechless’ After Eating This Macaroni and Cheese

Follow Sheiresa Ngo on Twitter.