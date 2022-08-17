‘The Pioneer Woman’ Ree Drummond Raspberry Orange Italian Ice

If you’re looking for a sweet dessert to help you cool off on a warm summer day, The Pioneer Woman has just what you’re looking for. Ree Drummond showed home cooks how to make raspberry orange Italian ice. Here’s how to create this sweet treat.

Ree Drummond’s raspberry orange Italian ice

Drummond says this dessert is easy to make and only takes about 40 minutes. For the first step, Drummond makes the raspberry mixture. She starts by placing fresh raspberries in a blender along with orange juice and sugar. She blends the mixture until it’s pureed.

Next, Drummond pours the raspberry mixture into a mesh strainer so she can get the seeds out. After that, she puts the mix back into the blender. She then blends the mixture with ice to give it a “slushie consistency.”

Drummond pours the slushie mixture into a baking dish. After pouring the mixture into the dish, she places it in the freezer for 20 minutes. After 20 minutes, Drummond takes the mixture out, takes a fork, and scrapes it around to make it an Italian ice consistency.

The finishing touches

Drummond places the mixture back in the freezer for 20 more minutes. Once the 20 minutes are up, Drummond takes the mixture out and garnishes it with raspberries. You can find the ingredients and directions on the Food Network website.

Ree Drummond’s Raspberry Fool recipe

If you’re looking for another raspberry recipe, try Drummond’s Raspberry Fool. It’s sure to satisfy your sweet tooth and provide an alternative if you’re not a fan of Italian ice desserts.

“I made Raspberry Fool on a recent episode of my cooking show, and it reminded me that I had never posted it here or put it in one of my cookbooks—both of which I’m going to remedy tout de suite!” says Drummond on her Pioneer Woman website.

Drummond says this is an easy dessert to make. She likes that you can make it for a relaxed or formal occasion. “Fruit Fool is such an easy dessert to make, whether on a weeknight (you can just plop it into a chipped bowl and enjoy every bite) or for company (you can delicately spoon it into pretty glasses and call it fancy.)”

Drummond says this simple dessert is mostly berries and cream. “Raspberry Fool is a traditional English dessert (similar to Eton Mess) and is basically just berries and cream. What’s different about it is the presentation.”

If you’re not a fan of raspberries, you can substitute them for the berry of your choice. You can even experiment with different berries to see which one you like best for this dessert.

Says Drummond, “I love the raspberry version, but you can use any berry you want for fool—blackberries are also lovely—and you can soak the berries in booze as I do here, but you don’t have to.” You can find the ingredients and directions on the Food Network website.

