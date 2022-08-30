‘The Pioneer Woman’ Ree Drummond Unveils Her Secret for Perfect Steak

The Pioneer Woman has perfected her steak recipe. Ree Drummond shared everything she knows about preparing a steak that makes your mouth water. Here’s Drummond’s secret for making the best steak ever.

Ree Drummond doesn’t order steak at restaurants

Robin Roberts and Ree Drummond | Fred Lee/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Although Drummond enjoys steak, she doesn’t order it when she goes to a restaurant. The reason she refrains from ordering steak is that she eats steak when she’s home. She would rather eat something different when she dines out.

During an interview with Delish, Drummond is asked to reveal her favorite food to eat when dining out. The Pioneer Woman said, “The last thing I’d order is steak; it’s one of my favorite dinners, but we cook it all the time.”

What does Drummond like to order when she eats out? She tells Delish she prefers to order sushi when she goes out to eat. “I love sushi, and I usually order it because it’s the farthest thing from what I make at home,” she says.

Ree Drummond’s steak secret

If you’ve been on the hunt for a delicious steak recipe, Drummond has a few tricks up her sleeve. She recently shared her secret for the perfect steak. She says she incorporated a few “steak tips” that have helped her get the recipe just right.

“There are a handful of steak tips I’ve learned through the years,” says Drummond in The Pioneer Woman magazine. “First, steaks with good fat marbling are always more flavorful and tender.”

For her second tip, Drummond tells home cooks to pay attention to seasoning. “Second, seasoning: I love seasoned salt and lemon pepper,” she says.

For her final tips, Drummond stresses the importance of cooking the steak for just the right amount of time. She also says it’s key to let the meat sit for a few minutes after it’s done. “Next, I cook steaks to medium-rare in a cast-iron skillet with brown butter. And finally, I let them rest for three to four minutes before serving. That’s key!”

Ree Drummond’s steak recipes

Drummond has plenty of steak recipes if you want to experiment. One flavorful recipe she demonstrated on her show was creamy lemon pasta with steak and lobster. Drummond begins by adding butter to a hot skillet filled with olive oil. Next, she adds lobster meat (she prefers to use claw and knuckle meat).

Another steak recipe Drummond shared is skirt steak and sweet potato fries. Drummond starts her recipe by making a seasoning mix for the sweet potato fries. Next, she places salt, pepper, cumin, oregano, a pinch of cayenne pepper, and coriander in a bowl. She also adds a pinch of sugar to give the mixture “a sweet caramelization.”

Ree Drummond’s first recipe post

Drummond’s first recipe post on The Pioneer Woman blog was about cooking the perfect steak. She told her readers that this easy recipe would help them create a “delicious, juicy steak.”

Drummond reassured home cooks that they won’t have any problems making this recipe. “Don’t be intimidated,” she wrote. “It’s one of the easiest things in the world to cook, and it’ll make your soul sing.”

