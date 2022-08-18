‘The Pioneer Woman’ Ree Drummond Skirt Steak With Bok Choy

The Pioneer Woman regularly features flavorful dinners, lunches, and desserts. Ree Drummond showed home cooks how to make one of her most flavorful dishes yet. Here’s how to make Drummond’s skirt steak with bok choy.

Ree Drummond’s skirt steak with bok choy

The Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond | Tyler Essary/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Drummond says when she’s home alone, she doesn’t like spending a long time in the kitchen making something to eat. She also likes to make food she enjoys. One of her favorite meals to make when she’s home alone is skirt steak with bok choy.

“This is out-of-this-world good and it’s super quick—two of my favorite things in the world,” says Drummond during an episode of The Pioneer Woman.

Preparing the skirt steak with bok choy

Drummond starts by marinating the skirt steak. She makes her marinade with low-sodium soy sauce, rice wine vinegar, brown sugar, sliced green onions (the white part), grated ginger, minced garlic, sesame oil, and red chili flakes.

Drummond puts the skirt steak in a freezer bag. She then whisks the ingredients and pours some of the sauce over the skirt steak. Drummond seals the bag and lets the meat marinate for 10 minutes.

Drummond says she doesn’t marinate the meat that long, but since the flavors are so intense, it doesn’t take long for the meat to take on the flavors of the seasoning. She also says the marinade helps create caramelized edges.

Once the steaks are done, Drummond takes them out of the skillet. She says skirt steak is usually large, so she cuts it up into smaller pieces so that it takes less time to cook.

For the next step, Drummond adds vegetables to the pan. She starts with sliced mushrooms. Drummond uses shiitake mushrooms but says you can use any type of mushrooms you prefer. “Anything goes,” she says.

Drummond stirs the mushrooms and adds butter and olive oil to keep them moist. She then spreads the mushroom in a pan and adds bok choy. She cuts each piece in half and puts the cut-side down in the pan.

“I want the cut side to be against that hot skillet, and I’ll just nestle it all along the mushrooms,” says Drummond. The Pioneer Woman then makes a sriracha mayonnaise to go along with the skirt steak. Drummond adds mayonnaise and sriracha to a bowl. She says sriracha is so delicious that it has almost replaced ketchup for her.

“The marinade that I used for the skirt steak is so delicious, and the brown sugar in the marinade helps get the veggies nice and caramelized,” says Drummond.

For the next step, Drummond pours in the rest of the marinade. While the vegetables cook, Drummond slices the skirt steak. She says she uses skirt steak in fajitas, quesadillas, Tex-Mex cooking, and stir fry.

The finishing touch

For the finishing touch, Drummond drizzles some of the sriracha and mayonnaise sauce on the steak. She says this mixture helps add a “kick” of flavor to the meat. She also adds sliced green onions. “I have food for now, food for later, and I can watch whatever I want on TV,” jokes Drummond. You can get the ingredients and directions on the Food Network website.

Follow Sheiresa Ngo on Twitter.

RELATED: ‘The Pioneer Woman’ Ree Drummond’s Skirt Steak and Sweet Potato Fries Recipe Is Truly Delicious