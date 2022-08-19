‘The Pioneer Woman’ Ree Drummond Makes State Fair Food

The Pioneer Woman dedicated one of her shows to state fair foods. Ree Drummond says her daughter, Alex, and her son-in-law, Mauricio, often attend the Texas state fair. Drummond decided to make a few meals typically served at state fairs. Here’s how to prepare some of the tastiest dishes.

Ree Drummond’s bacon mac and cheese egg rolls

Drummond says Alex and Mauricio like to attend the Texas state fair. “The big thing about state fairs, of course, is the food,” says Drummond. “And Alex and Mauricio typically go to the state fair and eat their way across the whole place and take pictures as they go.”

Drummond thought it would be fun to recreate some of Alex and Mauricio’s favorite state fair foods. One of their favorite meals is bacon mac and cheese egg rolls.

Drummond starts her recipe by frying bacon pieces. She makes the macaroni and cheese sauce in the same skillet. Next, Drummond adds heavy cream to the skillet she fried the bacon in.

Drummond turns up the heat and lets the mixture get hot before adding the cheese. Once the mixture is hot, she adds shredded Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese. She also adds small blocks of cheese. After making the mac and cheese, Drummond prepares the egg rolls. You can find the ingredients and directions on the Food Network website.

Ree Drummond’s county fair turkey legs with sweet and spicy BBQ sauce

Drummond starts by making a seasoning mix. She makes her seasoning by mixing paprika, chili powder, cumin, thyme, garlic powder, salt, and pepper in a bowl.

For the next step, Drummond sprinkles a generous amount of seasoning on both sides of the turkey legs. Once the turkey legs have been seasoned, they go into the refrigerator. Drummond recommends covering the meat in plastic wrap and letting it sit for a few hours so that the seasoning can penetrate the meat.

Next, Drummond places the turkey legs in the oven. She cooks them at 325 degrees for 40 to 45 minutes until they reach an internal temperature of 160 degrees. You can find the ingredients and directions on the Food Network website.

Ree Drummond’s cheese on a stick

If you’re a big cheese fan, Drummond’s cheese on a stick recipe will make your day. Drummond starts by making a batter to dip the cheese in. She adds one cup of yellow cornmeal to two cups of pancake mix. She also adds a pinch of salt, three cups of cold water, and one beaten egg.

For the next step, Drummond sticks a wooden skewer all the way through a small block of cheese. Before Drummond fries the cheese, she checks the temperature of the oil in the pan. She scoops a small amount of mixture into a spoon and dips it in the oil. Once she sees the oil bubble up, she begins frying the cheese sticks. You can find the ingredients and directions on the Food Network website.

