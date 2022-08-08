‘The Pioneer Woman’ Ree Drummond Strawberry Avocado Pops

The Pioneer Woman featured make-ahead sweet treats. Ree Drummond showed home cooks how to make her delicious strawberry avocado pops. Here’s how to prepare this dessert for your next gathering.

Ree Drummond’s strawberry avocado pops

The Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond | Ida Mae Astute/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

There’s nothing like an ice pop on a hot day. Drummond says her strawberry avocado pops are the “ultimate summer sweet.” She also describes them as not only refreshing but also tasty.

Drummond starts by making the mixture in a food processor. She places frozen strawberries in the food processor in addition to vanilla yogurt, avocado, and honey. Drummond pulses the mixture until it forms a creamy consistency.

Preparing the strawberry avocado pops

For the next step, Drummond puts about a tablespoon of chopped strawberries into small paper cups. She says if you have any strawberries left, you can add them to the avocado pop mixture.

“This is basically a smoothie,” says Drummond, referring to the mixture. “You can call these smoothie pops. And then that way we don’t have to admit they’re a dessert,” she jokes.

Drummond takes one of the cups and fills them with about a scoop and a half of the strawberry avocado mixture. She then takes a popsicle stick and sticks it in the mixture. Once the pops are assembled, Drummond puts them in the freezer.

Drummond says you can use any combination of fruit you want for this recipe. “You can do mixed berries, raspberries, you can add a banana if you want, too,” suggests Drummond.

When it’s time to retrieve the popsicle, Drummond says can you either pull the pop out of the cup or tear the cup. She says tearing the cup can be fun.

Ree Drummond’s favorite summer cocktail

Avocado pops aren’t the only treat Drummond enjoys during the summer. She also likes to have a cocktail now and then. Drummond shared her favorite summer cocktail in an issue of The Pioneer Woman magazine.

“I love any kind of berry lemonade or limeade with a splash of vodka!” says Drummond. “I especially associate my Blueberry-Basil Limeade with summertime.”

Drummond shared her recipe for making the limeade and it seems like the perfect summer drink. For this recipe, you’ll need basil, fresh lime juice, fresh blueberries, and one cup of sugar. She shared the ingredients list and directions on The Pioneer Woman website.

If you’re in the mood for a frozen treat with similar ingredients, there’s a recipe for Blueberry-Basil Lemonade ice pops on Drummond’s website. Guest blogger Gaby Dalkin posted the recipe. She recommends these popsicles for a family BBQ or summer party.

Ree Drummond is excited about summer

Drummond shared in her magazine that she loves the summertime. She jokes there was a time when she was “waiting and begging” for warmer weather to appear. She says there were ice storms on the Drummond ranch during the winter. She’s grateful summer is finally upon us.

In the Pioneer Woman magazine, she says now there are “hot days, balmy nights, lots of work for Ladd, and all the sunshine my porch flowers and I could hope for.”

Follow Sheiresa Ngo on Twitter.

RELATED: Life Lessons from ‘The Pioneer Woman’ Ree Drummond