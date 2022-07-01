‘The Pioneer Woman’ Ree Drummond Teams Up With Guy Fieri

Big things are happening for The Pioneer Woman. It was recently announced Ree Drummond will team up with Guy Fieri on a brand-new Food Network show. Here’s everything we know.

Ree Drummond’s new Food Network show

The Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond | Tyler Essary/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Drummond will host Food Network’s Big Bad Budget Battle, reports Food Network. The show is produced by Fieri and is slated to air on August 9. Each episode will be one hour and will steam the same day on discovery+.

The show will feature home cooks and assess their ability to shop on a budget and make a delicious meal. Each cook is only given a small amount of money (they’re given the task of shopping at a supermarket they call Flavortown Market), but they must prepare an expensive dish with all the required ingredients.

The cook who makes the best meal and proves to be the best budget shopper will not only win the competition but get one year’s worth of groceries. “In each episode, the home cooks must save money, time, and headaches in the kitchen to create next-level meals,” says Food Network in a statement. “From dishes made only from pantry items to reimagined leftovers, their cooking abilities will be tested in two rounds of relatable challenges.”

Drummond will be joined by a group of rotating judges. The judges include Darnell Ferguson, Eddie Jackson, Beau MacMillan, Catherine McCord, Damaris Phillips, and Justin Warner.

Ree Drummond’s tips for making budget-friendly meals

Drummond knows how to prepare meals that will stretch your budget. One tip she gives home cooks is to prepare a meal that can be transformed into a totally different dish. She also makes a lot of freezer meals. These are meals that can be prepared ahead of time and frozen for later.

Drummond typically prepares one-dish meals, but she also likes to make certain parts of a meal ahead of time and then freeze them. “Generally speaking, I do a mix of one-dish meals—things like casseroles, soups, stews, and chilis—but I also like to prepare ingredients up to a certain stage and freeze them so I can grab them and start cooking some of my favorite meals,” Drummond says on The Pioneer Woman website.

Ree Drummond’s advice to home cooks

If you’re new to cooking, it can be intimidating to prepare a meal for a group for the first time. This is especially true during big family gatherings like the holidays. It’s easy to worry about what others will think of your cooking and if you have what it takes to make the meal you envisioned.

A few simple steps can help you build your confidence when you’re in the kitchen. Drummond tells Taste of Home it’s important not to overthink. Don’t get yourself worked up to the point where you become too anxious to prepare a tasty meal. Drummond says the best way to improve your cooking skills is to practice.

RELATED: ‘The Pioneer Woman’ Ree Drummond’s Funniest Bloopers

Follow Sheiresa Ngo on Twitter.