‘The Pioneer Woman’ Ree Drummond Says Todd Is ‘Easy to Live With’

The Pioneer Woman show regularly features Ree Drummond’s family. She enjoys making hearty meals for them and showing viewers how to feed a large group. Most of Drummond’s children are grown and out of the house, but her youngest child, Todd, is still at home. Here’s what the Food Network star said about living with Todd.

Ree Drummond’s new TV show

Drummond announced she will have a fresh, new version of The Pioneer Woman show. During the pandemic, her children helped with production. This allowed for a more intimate setting and candid conversations. Drummond’s regular crew couldn’t travel because of restrictions during the pandemic, but now that things are easing up, the crew will be back in July.

“I’m so happy my old crew gets to come back this summer to start shooting again, and I’m excited to create a new version of The Pioneer Woman—one that includes the quality and detail of the original show but also the spontaneity that came from filming with the kids,” says Drummond in her magazine. “It’ll be fun to see where it goes!”

Ree Drummond enjoys living with Todd

Now that Drummond’s children are older and establishing their lives away from home, she is thinking about what life will be like when it’s just her and Ladd. Currently, Todd is the only child living at home. Drummond says things are very different now with fewer children under one roof.

One thing Drummond is grateful for is that Todd is “pretty darn easy to live with.” She says she and Ladd joke that the three of them make “the perfect small family.”

Drummond lists all the benefits of living in a household of three. She’s enjoying not having to do as much heavy lifting when it comes to taking care of a big family. “There’s less laundry, fewer dinner portions, far fewer dirty dishes, and after 25 years of raising kids, Ladd and I are enjoying the lighter load,” says Drummond.

Ree Drummond’s children

A lot has taken place in the lives of Drummond’s children. Right now, her sons Bryce and Todd are focusing on football. Alex and Mauricio are living and working in Dallas, Texas. They also recently celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary.

Another exciting development is that Paige graduated from college. She has a job in Dallas, so the plan is for her to move there. Paige is also in a serious relationship with a new love named Mitchell. Drummond announced her younger daughter’s relationship status on Instagram, referring to him as Paige’s “friend.”

Drummond recently included Mitchell in her show. She asked Paige what she likes about her new boyfriend. According to Paige, “Mitchell is funny, he’s very intentional and sincere, and he’s very considerate of others.”

We’re wondering if Paige will be the next Drummond to get married. Could there be another wedding special in the works? We’ll just have to stay tuned.

