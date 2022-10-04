‘The Real Love Boat’: Who Is the Bartender — Ezra Freeman?

CBS is taking a page out of Bachelor in Paradise‘s book in hiring a bartender for their new reality dating competition series, The Real Love Boat. The premiere will introduce new viewers to Ezra Freeman, who will be mixing drinks for the single contestants in the show and helping them find love along the way.

Ezra Freeman | Photo: Sara Mally/CBS

Meet the bartender of ‘The Real Love Boat’ on CBS

Ezra Freeman, who is 26 years old and from the United States, will serve as the bartender in The Real Love Boat on CBS.

According to Entertainment Weekly, her bio for the show reads, “For Ezra, matchmaking is a passion, and romance is her weakness. She believes there is no better place to have an intense romantic experience than aboard a cruise ship surrounded by beautiful views and beautiful people. Ezra has been with Princess Cruises since 2019.”

Princess Cruises is the cruise line the CBS series will use as its location. And it’s where the single contestants will try to find love.

Other than being the bartender for The Real Love Boat, Ezra has a lengthy resume as a performer, which fans can find on her website. She has starred in multiple theater productions and got a bachelor’s degree in acting at Elon University. The Real Love Boat viewers can also find Ezra on Instagram.

Who else is in the crew?

Besides Ezra as the bartender, the other crew members in The Real Love Boat include Captain Paolo Arrigo and cruise director Matt Mitcham.

Paolo’s bio, per Entertainment Weekly, reads, “A highly accomplished mariner whose career spans more than a quarter-century at sea, Captain Paolo Arrigo joined Princess Cruises as a deck cadet in 1996 after serving for a year in the Italian Coast Guard.”

And Matt’s bio reads, “For 14 years, Matt lived the real-life version of The Love Boat, making vacation dreams come true as a cruise director. He even met the girl of his dreams onboard in 2016, and they are now happily married. Matt is a total romantic who jumped at the opportunity to help people find what he has.”

And to add to the love fest that is The Real Love Boat, Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O’Connell, who are married in real life, are the show’s hosts.

We're only one week away from setting sail on the #RealLoveBoat!?️? Can't wait to get this adventure started! pic.twitter.com/bzydOqMgYM — The Real Love Boat (@RealLoveBoatCBS) September 28, 2022

Everything we know about ‘The Real Love Boat’

In The Real Love Boat Episode 1, five men and five women will step foot on the ship and travel to Barcelona, Spain. The crew will immediately throw the contestants into a competition where they get to show off their talents. However, two new male arrivals will throw a wrench in everyone’s plans.

At the end of the premiere, the contestants will participate in the Sail Away Ceremony. There, the women will partner up with the man of their choosing. And the two men not picked will be kicked off the boat.

The first 12 singles to come aboard the love boat are:

Alisa Shah (24) from San Diego, CA

Brett De Laura (36) from Dana Point, CA

Brooke White (34) from Los Angeles, CA

Daniel Cooper (25) from Atlanta, GA

Emily Stone (24) from Colgate, WI

Forrest Jones (30) from Houston, TX

Jordan Malabanan (26) from Windsor, Ontario

Marty Hassett (33) from Charlotte, NC

Michael Gonzalez (35) from New York, NY, and Los Angeles, CA

Nathan Kroger (24) from Cincinnati, OH

Nicole Wong (28) from Vancouver, British Columbia

Shea-Lynn Noyes (28) from Toronto, Ontario

The Real Love Boat premieres on Wednesday, Oct. 5, at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.

RELATED: ‘Big Brother 24’: Taylor and Joseph Met Before Entering the House