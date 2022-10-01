‘The Real Love Boat’ Hosts Are Married in Real Life

Reality television fans have another new show to add to their watchlist — The Real Love Boat. The dating competition series will set sail in early October, introducing 12 singles looking for love. And The Real Love Boat producers decided to add more romance to their show by hiring two married hosts.

Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O’Connell | Photo: Sara Mally/CBS

Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O’Connell are the hosts of ‘The Real Love Boat’

The Real Love Boat will feature two hosts — Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O’Connell, married actors. Fans might know Rebecca from her role as Mystique in the X-Men film series or as Number One in the Star Trek franchise on Paramount+. And Jerry is known for being a co-host on The Talk and for his roles in Stand by Me, Jerry Maguire, and Kangaroo Jack.

The other members of the permanent cast include three crew members — Captain Paolo Arrigo, cruise director Matt Mitcham, and bartender Ezra Freeman.

And the first 12 singles to come aboard The Real Love Boat are:

Alisa Shah (24) from San Diego, CA

Brett De Laura (36) from Dana Point, CA

Brooke White (34) from Los Angeles, CA

Daniel Cooper (25) from Atlanta, GA

Emily Stone (24) from Colgate, WI

Forrest Jones (30) from Houston, TX

Jordan Malabanan (26) from Windsor, Ontario

Marty Hassett (33) from Charlotte, NC

Michael Gonzalez (35) from New York, NY, and Los Angeles, CA

Nathan Kroger (24) from Cincinnati, OH

Nicole Wong (28) from Vancouver, British Columbia

Shea-Lynn Noyes (28) from Toronto, Ontario

The hosts married in 2007

Rebecca appeared on The Wendy Williams Show in 2019 while Jerry was guest-hosting, and they shared the story of how they met.

Via People, Rebecca said, “We met at a Maxim Hot 100 party in Las Vegas. True story. It was a pool party in Las Vegas.”

“Rebecca was in the VIP section of the party, and I was not,” Jerry added. “I saw you in the VIP section. And you were newly single, and I was like, ‘I got to get some of that, right there.’ It was a pool party, so I took my shirt off. I did some pushups right there and got some oil, I was super flexing. I had met my wife once before that at the time. But through the rope, I was like, ‘Hey, Rebecca!'”

After meeting, they had “a couple dates in Las Vegas,” Rebecca recalled. “And then I flew home, and I needed a ride home from the airport. And I called Jerry, and he drove me home and basically never left.”

Rebecca was previously married to John Stamos, but they divorced in 2004.

After dating Jerry for a year, the couple got engaged in 2005 and wed in 2007. And in 2008, Rebecca gave birth to their twin daughters.

What is ‘The Real Love Boat’ about?

We’re sure that Rebecca and Jerry’s duties as The Real Love Boat hosts are to explain the show when it premieres. But we’ll give you a headstart on what to expect from the first episode.

The synopsis for episode 1 reads:

“The inaugural episode sets sail as hosts Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O’Connell greet five single women and five single men who are ready to find love and begin the adventure of a lifetime aboard the Regal Princess Cruise Ship. After the singles make their way through the stunning city of Barcelona, they are thrown into the first competition of the season — a talent show where they must impress potential partners! But all is not smooth sailing when two new men come aboard and crash a cocktail party. The episode concludes with the Sail Away Ceremony where the women each choose who has caught their eye and will remain on the ship, while the rest will ‘Shove Off’ and be left behind at port. Special guest star Ted Lange, whose iconic character Isaac helped singles find love in the original 1970s scripted series The Love Boat, passes the proverbial cocktail shaker to the new Crew who will help singles navigate romance on the high seas.”

The Real Love Boat premieres on Wednesday, Oct. 5, at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.

