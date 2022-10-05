‘The Real Love Boat’: Instagram Accounts of the Contestants Setting Sail in the Premiere

Twelve single contestants will come aboard The Real Love Boat tonight, Oct. 5, during the premiere on CBS to find love. But only one couple will leave the ship with money, love, and a free cruise. And if viewers want to keep up with The Real Love Boat cast’s journey, we’ve compiled a list of their Instagram accounts.

Shea-Lynn Noyes | Photo: Sara Mally/CBS.

What is ‘The Real Love Boat’ about?

The Real Love Boat premieres tonight, Oct. 5, on CBS. During the first episode, “We’re Expecting You,” viewers will meet the first 12 contestants, watch them compete in their first challenge, and say goodbye to two men.

The synopsis for “We’re Expecting You” reads:

“The inaugural episode sets sail as hosts Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O’Connell greet five single women and five single men who are ready to find love and begin the adventure of a lifetime aboard the Regal Princess Cruise Ship. After the singles make their way through the stunning city of Barcelona, they are thrown into the first competition of the season — a talent show where they must impress potential partners! But all is not smooth sailing when two new men come aboard and crash a cocktail party. The episode concludes with the Sail Away Ceremony where the women each choose who has caught their eye and will remain on the ship, while the rest will ‘Shove Off’ and be left behind at port. Special guest star Ted Lange, whose iconic character Isaac helped singles find love in the original 1970s scripted series The Love Boat, passes the proverbial cocktail shaker to the new Crew who will help singles navigate romance on the high seas.”

New singles will board The Real Love Boat every episode, and the men and women will switch off control at the Sail Away Ceremony. In the end, the last couple standing will win a cash prize and a cruise for two.

The Instagram accounts of the cast of ‘The Real Love Boat’

Fans can learn more about the contestants and follow along with their The Real Love Boat journies by following them on Instagram.

The cast of The Real Love Boat and their Instagram accounts are:

Unfortunately, we couldn’t find Michael’s Instagram. So it’s possible that he doesn’t have an account, or he doesn’t want to be found.

We can hardly contain our excitement!? We're only one day away from the series premiere of the #RealLoveBoat where we'll finally set sail on the most glamours dating adventure at sea!?? pic.twitter.com/3z0fdavQt5 — The Real Love Boat (@RealLoveBoatCBS) October 4, 2022

Fans can also follow the crew members on Instagram

Fans of the show can also find the crew members and the hosts of The Real Love Boat on Instagram. They will undoubtedly share pictures and videos from behind the scenes of the series on their social media accounts.

The crew includes:

The Real Love Boat premieres on Wednesday, Oct. 5, at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.

RELATED: ‘Big Brother 24’: Taylor and Joseph Met Before Entering the House