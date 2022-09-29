‘The Real Love Boat’: Release Date, Cast, and How to Watch

Fans of reality television shows can get excited — a new dating series is coming soon to CBS! The Real Love Boat, inspired by the 1977 romance series The Love Boat, will feature a group of single contestants competing to stay on the boat and find love. Read on for everything you need to know about The Real Love Boat, including the cast and the premiere date.

Rebecca Romijn, Jerry O’Connell, Captain Paolo Arrigo, Ezra Freeman, and Matt Mitcham | Photo: Sara Mally/CBS

When does ‘The Real Love Boat’ premiere on CBS? And how does the show work?

Fans can tune in to the premiere of The Real Love Boat on Wednesday, Oct. 5, at 9 p.m. ET on CBS. The show will air weekly at the same time following the premiere.

The first episode’s synopsis reads, “The inaugural episode sets sail as hosts Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O’Connell greet five single women and five single men who are ready to find love and begin the adventure of a lifetime aboard the Regal Princess Cruise Ship. After the singles make their way through the stunning city of Barcelona, they are thrown into the first competition of the season — a talent show where they must impress potential partners!”

It continues, “But all is not smooth sailing when two new men come aboard and crash a cocktail party. The episode concludes with the Sail Away Ceremony where the women each choose who has caught their eye and will remain on the ship, while the rest will ‘Shove Off’ and be left behind at port.”

Also, “Special guest star Ted Lange, whose iconic character Isaac helped singles find love in the original 1970s scripted series The Love Boat, passes the proverbial cocktail shaker to the new Crew who will help singles navigate romance on the high seas.”

Similar to Bachelor in Paradise, new singles will come aboard the boat every episode. They will travel to places like Santorini, Rome, Barcelona, and more. And after a month on the ship, the last couple remaining will win a cash prize and a cruise.

Meet the cast of ‘The Real Love Boat’

As mentioned above, the premiere of The Real Love Boat will introduce 12 singles in the cast, along with the hosts and the crew. Actors Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O’Connell will serve as the show’s hosts. And the crew consists of Captain Paolo Arrigo, cruise director Matt Mitcham, and bartender Ezra Freeman.

Per TV Insider, The Real Love Boat cast includes:

Alisa Shah (24) from San Diego, CA

Brett De Laura (36) from Dana Point, CA

Brooke White (34) from Los Angeles, CA

Daniel Cooper (25) from Atlanta, GA

Emily Stone (24) from Colgate, WI

Forrest Jones (30) from Houston, TX

Jordan Malabanan (26) from Windsor, Ontario

Marty Hassett (33) from Charlotte, NC

Michael Gonzalez (35) from New York, NY, and Los Angeles, CA

Nathan Kroger (24) from Cincinnati, OH

Nicole Wong (28) from Vancouver, British Columbia

Shea-Lynn Noyes (28) from Toronto, Ontario

These 12 singles are boarding the #RealLoveBoat in less than 2 weeks and we can already see romance on the horizon!? pic.twitter.com/jf7qXvgUqT — The Real Love Boat (@RealLoveBoatCBS) September 23, 2022

How can you watch the new reality dating series?

Fans can watch The Real Love Boat live on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.

Viewers who don’t have cable can stream new episodes live on Paramount+, and the episodes will be available to watch on-demand the following day after they premiere.

The Real Love Boat premieres on Wednesday, Oct. 5, at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.

