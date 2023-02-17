‘The Reluctant Traveler’: Eugene Levy Describes His 3 Most Memorable Moments

Eugene Levy is going from Schitt’s Creek, Ontario to international destinations. On his new Apple TV+ travel show, The Reluctant Traveler, Levy visits eight different destinations around the world. Levy previewed three of his favorites ahead of the show’s premiere.

The Reluctant Traveler premieres Feb. 23 on Apple TV+

‘The Reluctant Traveler’ made Eugene Levy a dogsled driver

The premise of The Reluctant Traveler is that Levy would not go anywhere unless Apple made him. Finland included some frigid activities that were not Levy’s favorite, but he couldn’t deny driving a dogsled was unique. Given how warmly his human colleagues feel about him, it’s no surprise Levy got alone with canines.

“Well, I think the most fun I had was in Finland,” Levy said. “Dog sledding was an absolutely fun experience. Probably never would’ve done it. Driving a dogsled, learning how to handle a dogsled, learning to use your feet, the weight on your feet for turning, for stopping, for slowing down. And then when that was going, that was an exhilarating experience. That was quite amazing.”

‘The Reluctant Traveler’ introduced Eugene Levy to exotic animals

Dogs weren’t the only animals to which Levy got up close and personal. In South Africa, Levy had a one of a kind experience.

I’ll tell you what else was an amazing experience was feeding black rhinos, which are one of the most dangerous, if not the most dangerous animal in Africa. In this conservancy feeding these black rhinos through a slot in a fence because, you don’t want to go on another side of the fence. It was really something because I used to view rhinos as one of the most ugly, prehistoric-looking animals on the face of the earth. After my experience in this rhino conservancy, I thought they were just adorable animals that I kind of felt for. Good things were happening to me in different ways on this show, no question.” Eugene Levy, The Reluctant Traveler press conference, 1/19/23

An American destination stood out too

One of The Reluctant Traveler episodes takes place stateside. Utah is full of unique destinations that don’t get as much exposure.