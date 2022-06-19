How The Ronettes’ ‘Be My Baby’ Inspired The Beach Boys’ ‘I Get Around’

One of the most famous classic rock songs of the 1960s is The Beach Boys’ “I Get Around.” The Beach Boys’ Brian Wilson said the song was inspired by The Ronette’s “Be My Baby.” In addition, Wilson explained how “Be My Baby” producer Phil Spector inspired The Beach Boys’ work.

The Beach Boys’ Brian Wilson listened to The Ronettes’ ‘Be My Baby’ over and over

Spector was a producer who worked on many songs by 1960s girls groups before collaborating with The Beatles. Subsequently, he produced songs for John Lennon and George Harrison during their solo careers. During a 2013 interview with Rock Cellar Magazine, Wilson was asked if any producers besides Spector influenced him.

“No, actually just him,” Wilson replied. “He’s my favorite because of his record ‘Be My Baby.’ It was very inspirational for me and helped me learn how to produce records. I can’t even tell you how many times I’ve listened to ‘Be My Baby’ and I still love hearing it.”

How the song inspired The Beach Boys’ ‘I Get Around’ and ‘Wouldn’t It Be Nice’

Wilson explained why he enjoys “Be My Baby” so much. “For me, the magic of ‘Be My Baby’ is not just Ronnie Spector’s voice, but it’s the way the drums sounded, so ‘Boom, boom!’ It’s also the way he combined guitars and piano together to make one sound. Songs like ‘I Get Around’ and ‘Wouldn’t It Be Nice’ show off some of that inspiration.”

Wilson also said he enjoyed some of Spector’s other songs. “I love ‘Then He Kissed Me,’ ‘River Deep Mountain High,’ ‘Walkin’ in the Rain,’ and ‘You’ve Lost that Lovin’ Feelin’.’ That one I really like a lot.” Wilson said he loved “You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feelin'” so much he covered it in the 1970s.

How ‘Be My Baby,’ ‘I Get Around,’ and their parent albums performed on the charts in the United States

“Be My Baby” became The Ronettes’ biggest hit in the United States. It peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100, staying on the chart for 13 weeks. It appeared on the album … Presenting the Fabulous Ronettes. The album reached No. 96 on the Billboard 200 and stayed on the chart for eight weeks.

The success of “Be My Baby” was eclipsed by one of the songs it inspired: “I Get Around.” “I Get Around” topped the Billboard Hot 100 for two weeks, remaining on the chart for 15 weeks. The Beach Boys released the song on the album All Summer Long. The album hit No. 4 on the Billboard 200 and lasted on the chart for 49 weeks.

Regardless of which song came first, “Be My Baby” and “I Get Around” remain classic songs from a bygone era of music.

