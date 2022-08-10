‘The Sandman’ Season 2: Everything We Know So Far

TL;DR:

Netflix hasn’t renewed The Sandman for season 2, but the writers already have plans.

The Sandman Season 1’s ending leaves the door wide open for more episodes.

Neil Gaiman hopes to adapt more of the source material for Netflix.

Jenna Coleman and Tom Sturridge in ‘The Sandman’ | Liam Daniel/Netflix

The Sandman debuted on Netflix this August, and fans are hoping the series continues the story laid out in Neil Gaiman’s comic series. As of this writing, the streamer hasn’t officially renewed The Sandman for season 2. However, the season 1 finale sets the stage for Dream’s (Tom Sturridge) story to continue. And the writers are already working on a possible second season.

Is ‘The Sandman’ renewed for season 2? Netflix hasn’t made an official announcement

Netflix’s The Sandman premiered on Aug. 5, and the adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s comics has been sitting in the streamer’s Top 10 TV shows for days now. Hopefully, that means fans will get another chapter of the fantasy series. However, as of this writing, Netflix hasn’t officially greenlit The Sandman Season 2.

Typically, the streamer waits until the viewership numbers are in before making the decision to continue a series. The process of renewing or canceling a show isn’t the most transparent. However, fans shouldn’t expect an update on season 2 for at least a few more weeks — and maybe even longer than that.

Writing for ‘The Sandman’ Season 2 has already begun

Although The Sandman Season 2 isn’t confirmed just yet, the creative team behind the Netflix series is already planning for more episodes. Executive producer David S. Goyer admitted as much to Den of Geek, revealing that writing for the next season has already begun.

During an interview with Rolling Stone, showrunner Allan Heinberg echoed Goyer’s sentiment, confirming that the writer’s room has already started working on a possible second season:

“Well, we had a writer’s room for 20 weeks to talk about season 2 and to break stories and generate outlines and first drafts. And now I’m having early talks with production design and VFX and getting everything into position, so that if we are lucky enough to have a season 2, we’re ready to go, ideally with the same team who made season 1.”

At this point, it seems like everyone involved with the show is just waiting for the official thumbs up from Netflix. And the ending of The Sandman Season 1 has viewers expecting more content as well.

‘The Sandman’ Season 1 sets the stage for more episodes

That’s right, The Sandman Season 1 finale sets the stage for more of Dream’s story. And with the writers expecting to continue the series, that makes a lot of sense.

Although season 1 gave all the characters relatively satisfying conclusions to their arcs, it did drop a few potential storylines to expand on during season 2. The most obvious development to explore is the mounting tension between Dream and Lucifer (Gwendoline).

Of course, Dream has trouble with multiple siblings during The Sandman‘s last episode. And all of that can be explored in more depth in The Sandman Season 2.

Neil Gaiman wants to adapt more of the source material

Netflix’s 10-episode first season of “The Sandman” opened up a world of dreams and nightmares Friday for both viewers familiar with Neil Gaiman’s iconic DC comic book series and those who had never before entered The Dreaming.https://t.co/wEa9eGvtkp — Variety (@Variety) August 8, 2022

During an interview with Variety, Neil Gaiman also spoke about the possibility of The Sandman Season 2 — and he mentioned what it could cover. The creator of the comics — who also worked as an executive producer and writer on the show — wants to adapt more of the source material. Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“What we know that we would like to do, in a perfect world, as long as the audience is there and people come out for it and people want it, is we want to tell the whole story of Sandman that went through to The Wake. And after that we want to tell Sandman: Overture, and somewhere in there, possibly, even as a special or whatever, we’d love to do things like The Dream Hunters.”

From the sound of it, The Sandman could become its own franchise — though Netflix will have to greenlight it first. In the meantime, fans can enjoy the show’s first outing.

The Sandman Season 1 is currently streaming on Netflix.

