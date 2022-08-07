‘The Sandman’: Where You’ve Seen Lucifer Actor Gwendoline Christie Before

TL;DR:

Lucifer Morningstar is played by actor Gwendoline Christie in The Sandman.

Viewers may recognize Gwendoline Christie from Game of Thrones and Star Wars.

The actor will also appear in Netflix’s Wednesday later this year.

Gwendoline Christie in ‘The Sandman’ | Laurence Cendrowicz/Netflix

The Sandman premiered on Netflix on Aug. 5, introducing viewers to Tom Sturridge’s Morpheus and the large cast of characters he comes into contact with. Among them is Lucifer Morningstar, another one of the Endless and the ruler of the show’s version of Hell. Those watching The Sandman may recognize Lucifer actor Gwendoline Christie, and there’s a good reason for that. She appeared in HBO’s Game of Thrones, as well as the Star Wars sequels.

Actor Gwendoline Christie plays Lucifer Morningstar in ‘The Sandman’

That’s right, actor Gwendoline Christie brings Lucifer Morningstar to life in Netflix’s adaptation of The Sandman. Christie offers a nuanced take on the character, who is one of Morpheus’ siblings — not that it helps the pair get along any better.

Lucifer appears for the first time in The Sandman Season 1 Episode 4, “A Hope in Hell,” during which Morpheus pays a visit to his sibling. One of the demons residing in her realm stole his Helm of State. And before it’s returned to him, he and Lucifer partake in a duel of sorts.

The pair’s interactions in episode 4 make it clear that there’s some bitterness between Lucifer and Morpheus. Lucifer resents that the Lord of Dreams won’t ally with the forces of Hell. And their exchanges are delightfully tense, speaking to both actors’ talents.

During an interview with Total Film (via GamesRadar), Christie recalled filming Morpheus and Lucifer’s relationship opposite of Tom Sturridge. According to The Sandman star, it was an optimal experience all around:

“I think we really loved playing those scenes. So, it was all about listening to Tom and reacting to it. We had a brilliant director, Jamie Childs, who wanted to push things as far as possible. We had different ideas for our performances in terms of the emotionality or how far we wanted to take it, and he was really willing to go there with us. It was a surprising and joyous, collaborative experience… in Hell.”

Hopefully, we’ll see more of these two together if The Sandman Season 2 is greenlit. In the meantime, those watching season 1 may find themselves wondering where they’ve seen Christie before.

Where you’ve seen Lucifer actor Gwendoline Christie before

Gwendoline Christie’s performance as Lucifer Morningstar is one for the books, but it’s far from the only iconic role the actor has held. So, where might viewers recognize Christie from? The most likely answer is HBO’s Game of Thrones.

Christie portrayed Brienne of Tarth in the beloved fantasy series, going from an outcast in Renly Baratheon’s (Gethin Anthony) inner circle to a fully fledged knight and the Lord Commander of the Kingsguard. It’s quite the glow-up, and Brienne’s journey rendered her a fan-favorite Game of Thrones character. Much of that can be attributed to Christie’s acting chops.

Christie has also appeared in the Star Wars franchise, playing Captain Phasma in the sequel films. This saw Christie falling into a more villainous role, and it seems she enjoys playing more antagonistic characters. After all, Lucifer is a far cry from Brienne. And her next on-screen appearance will also be at odds with the project’s main characters.

What’s next for ‘The Sandman’ star?

Those wondering where to watch actor Gwendoline Christie after they finish The Sandman can look forward to seeing her in another Netflix series later this year.

Variety reported back in September 2021 that Christie would be a series regular on Netflix’s Wednesday. She’ll play Larissa Weems in the show, a nemesis of sorts to Morticia Addams (Catherine Zeta-Jones). Wednesday is confirmed to debut in 2022, so fans will see the actor again soon.

Given the ending of The Sandman Season 1, Christie is also likely to return if the show receives a season 2 renewal. We’ll have to wait for good news on that front.

The Sandman is currently streaming on Netflix.

