‘The Sandman’: What Time Are Episodes on Netflix?

The Sandman is one of Netflix’s biggest releases of 2022, and the series is finally making its debut. Based on the comics by Neil Gaiman and Sam Keith, the show promises to deliver a dark and captivating story with Tom Sturridge at the forefront. It’s among the most-anticipated August releases. The Sandman Season 1 arrives on Netflix on Aug. 5, but what time do the new episodes hit the platform?

What time does ‘The Sandman’ Season 1 come out on Netflix?

Jenna Coleman and Tom Sturridge in ‘The Sandman’ | Liam Daniel/Netflix

Fans of The Sandman comics — and those who love a good fantasy series — have been eagerly awaiting the arrival of Netflix’s adaptation. The release date for The Sandman Season 1 is Aug. 5, 2022. But when will the episodes actually appear on the streamer?

New episodes of Netflix originals typically arrive around 12 a.m. PST, so that’s when subscribers can expect The Sandman to debut. The entirety of its first season will come out at once, so viewers won’t need to wait weeks for the first outing’s conclusion.

Of course, they’ll still have plenty of content to get through before they find out what becomes of Tom Sturridge’s Dream. How many episodes are in The Sandman Season 1?

How many episodes are in ‘The Sandman’ Season 1?

With all of The Sandman dropping on Netflix at once, how many installments can subscribers expect? According to Netflix’s press packet, the total count for The Sandman Season 1 is 10 episodes.

That length is about average for the streamer’s original series, though television seasons have been getting shorter and shorter. Still, shows like The Umbrella Academy and Ozark clock in at around 10 episodes per season (with the exception of Ozark‘s fourth and final outing).

Each chapter of The Sandman will be around an hour long, giving fans plenty to look forward to during this first season. And it sounds like Dream’s story may not end there. Apparently, the show’s creators are already thinking about season 2.

‘The Sandman’ creators are planning for season 2

the majesty of THE SANDMAN, coming to Netflix August 5 pic.twitter.com/peV3WqSsYJ — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) July 23, 2022

On the subject of The Sandman Season 2, things are looking promising. Although Netflix has yet to renew the series for another go-round, executive producer David S. Goyer told Den of Geek that the creators are already planning for more.

“In some ways, it’s easier because we’ve educated the audience to the basic ideas,” Goyer explained. “We’ve shown how the dreaming life can affect the waking world. With that groundwork done, the show can now build on those themes.”

Goyer continued, “They’re more like jazz, where you get to plan variations. And we get to stretch our wings a bit more.”

Assuming The Sandman does well, it certainly sounds like it has a good chance of getting greenlit for more episodes. In the meantime, fans still have the first batch to look forward to.

The Sandman Season 1 debuts on Netflix on Aug. 5 at 12 a.m. PST.

