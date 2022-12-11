‘The Santa Clauses’: Why Elizabeth Mitchell Returned to the Series

Disney+ made The Santa Claus fans jump for joy when they announced a series to close out the beloved franchise. Making things better, Tim Allen and Elizabeth Mitchell were reprising their roles as Mr. and Mrs. Claus. For Mitchelle, she didn’t think twice when asked to return for the series. The series debuted on the streaming service on Nov. 16.

Elizabeth Mitchell -Tommaso Boddi/WireImage

Elizabeth Mitchell in ‘The Santa Claus’ films

Mitchell is introduced to fans in The Santa Claus sequel, The Santa Clause 2. She stars as Carol Newman, the school principal at Scott’s son Charlie’s school. Charlie often finds himself in trouble as he continues to deal with his father’s job and the growing pains of being a teenage boy.

Carol and Scott begin dating, which Charlie initially doesn’t like. But their relationship is jeopardized when Scott reveals his true identity as Old Saint Nick, leaving Carol confused and upset. It causes more problems as Scott has to find a wife to continue in his role. She eventually begins to believe. At the film’s end, they marry Mother Nature as the officiant.

Source: YouTube

RELATED: ‘Home Alone 2’s’ Famous ‘Pigeon Lady’ on Christmas – ‘Christmas Can Be Very Dark for Me’

In the third film, Carol is pregnant with her and Scott’s first child together. But she misses her life back home as she hasn’t seen her family since becoming Mrs. Clause. Scott brings her parents to the North Pole to be part of their pregnancy.

After a battle between good and bad Santa to save Christmas, things settle down. Carol gives birth to their son, Buddy Calvin Clause.

She reveals why she returned for the series

After starring in the last two films of the franchise, there was always a chance for the story to continue. When Disney announced a series, fans were excited. Once the cast was made public and Mitchell was on the roster, the excitement grew even more for fans of the beloved Mrs. Clause.

Source: YouTube

Mitchelle says The Santa Clause 2 was one of her favorite roles. The magic of Christmas is always something to take part in, and the film series allowed her to dive into that type of joy in a much-needed time.

“It was a no-brainer because I never thought it would happen,” she said in a chat with us. “I said yes in a heartbeat. I was thrilled to do it. You think about your favorite holiday moments. And for me, it’s family together, laughing, putting aside whatever was, and coming into a little bit of love and joy and a soul and heart. It’s what Tim set out to do.”

What ‘The Santa Clauses’ is about

In the Disney+ series, Scott is facing his retirement and must find a successor as he desires desperately to spend more time with his family. While still living at the North Pole, Carol begins to question whether she’s lost her identity as Mr.s Claus.